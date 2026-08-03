Accident patient at KNH reunited with family after seven years

An accident patient who was admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has been reunited with his family after seven years apart, following a social media appeal that helped trace his relatives.

In a statement, KNH said Samuel Mburu, who was brought to the hospital from Kajiado on April 8, 2026, was reunited with his brother, Joseph Maina of Makuyu, Murang’a County, after years of separation.

According to the hospital, the breakthrough came after Chief Kinuthia recognized Samuel’s photograph, which had been shared online in an effort to trace his family, and promptly alerted his relatives.

When the family arrived at the hospital, Samuel immediately recognized his brother, bringing an emotional end to the years-long separation.

“A powerful reminder that community, compassion, and the reach of social media can help reunite families and change lives,” KNH said.