High Court orders release of Mukurwe-ini MP Kaguchia on Sh100,000 cash bail

The High Court has ordered the release of Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia from police custody upon the payment of a cash bail of Sh100,000.

In orders issued by Kiambu High Court Lady Justice Njoki Mwangi, the court directed that the legislator be released after depositing the cash bail pending the hearing of his application.

The judge further ordered that the application filed on August 3, 2026, will be heard virtually on September 3, 2026.

Kaguchia is currently being held at Kamukunji Police Station in Nairobi following his arrest on Monday.

The legislator was initially taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters before being transferred to Kamukunji Police Station, where his lawyers and several allied Members of Parliament gathered in an effort to gain access to him.

His legal team said they had not been formally informed of the reasons for his arrest and alleged that detectives confiscated the MP’s mobile phone and initially denied them access to their client.

By Monday afternoon, authorities had not publicly disclosed the charges the legislator is expected to face.

Kaguchia’s arrest came after he spent the night at the Royal Media Services premises following a television interview, claiming detectives were planning to arrest him over remarks he allegedly made on political matters.

The arrest has drawn criticism from a section of political leaders, who accused the government of selectively applying the law and targeting opposition-allied politicians.

Meanwhile, demonstrations were reported in parts of Mukurwe-ini Constituency, with supporters demanding the MP’s immediate release ahead of his expected court appearance.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed that the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Kamukunji Police Station had been served with the court order but was continuing to detain the legislator.

“My advice to the OCS is to obey the court order, as he will be held personally liable for contempt of court. When that time comes, his seniors will be nowhere to be found when he is cited for contempt,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua further cautioned the officer against obeying what he termed unlawful instructions.

“He must remember that his colleague, the OCS of Central Police Station, is still in remand prison, charged with murder after obeying unlawful orders to torture the late Albert Ojwang at Central Police Station,” he said.