KANU appoints 27-year-old Mercy Wanyeki as National Executive Director

The Kenya African National Union (KANU) has appointed 27-year-old Mercy Wanyeki as its National Executive Director.

In a statement, the party said Wanyeki previously served as KANU’s Director of Finance and Administration and brings experience in political administration to her new role.

According to the party, Wanyeki holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science and is expected to contribute fresh ideas to the party’s leadership and administrative functions.

“We congratulate Mercy Wanyeki on her appointment as the National Executive Director of KANU. The 27-year-old, who previously served as the party’s Director of Finance and Administration, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science and brings experience and fresh ideas in political administration,” the party said.

KANU is Kenya’s oldest political party, having led the country to independence in 1963. It governed the country for nearly four decades under the leadership of Kenya’s first President, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, and later former President Daniel arap Moi before losing power in the 2002 General Election.

The appointment comes as political parties continue strengthening their leadership structures ahead of the country’s next electoral cycle.