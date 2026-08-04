Nairobi lawyer arrested in Sh49.9 million land deal

Detectives from the DCI Nairobi Regional Office have arrested Ally Ahmed Ally, an advocate, over the alleged theft of Sh49.4 million entrusted to him for the purchase of a parcel of land in Nairobi.

The suspect, who practises under the firm of Rasheed Rage and Nassir Advocates, was arrested within Kilimani Sub-County for the offence of Stealing by Agent, contrary to Section 283(b) of the Penal Code.

Investigations established that the complainant entrusted the suspect with Sh49,400,500 on diverse dates between November 16, 2023 and January 3, 2024 to facilitate the purchase of the land.

However, instead of applying the funds for the intended transaction, the suspect allegedly diverted the money and unlawfully converted it to his own use.

Ahmed was detained in lawful custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

𝗡𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗢𝗕𝗜 𝗟𝗔𝗪𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗛𝟰𝟵.𝟰𝗠 𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗖𝗔𝗠 Detectives from the DCI Nairobi Regional Office have arrested Ally Ahmed Ally, an advocate, over the alleged theft of Sh49.4 million entrusted to him for the purchase of a parcel of… pic.twitter.com/Xt28kLw70V — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 4, 2026