How to Calculate Diameter of a Cylinder

A cylinder is a three-dimensional shape with two identical circular bases connected by a curved surface. The diameter of a cylinder is simply the diameter of its circular base, which is twice the radius. Knowing how to calculate the diameter of a cylinder is important in mathematics, engineering, construction, plumbing, and manufacturing. Whether you know the radius, circumference, or another measurement, you can determine the diameter using simple formulas.
-
Understand the Diameter of a Cylinder
The diameter is the straight-line distance across the circular base, passing through the centre of the circle.
Since the cylinder has two identical circular bases, the diameter is the same for both ends.
- Identify the circular base
- Locate the centre of the circle
- Measure across the widest part
-
Calculate the Diameter Using the Radius
If you already know the radius, calculating the diameter is very simple.
The diameter is always twice the radius.
C=2πrC = 2\pi rC=2πr
C=2πr=2π(3.00)=18.85C=2\pi r=2\pi(3.00)=18.85C=2πr=2π(3.00)=18.85
rrr
rrr
circumferencer = 3.00
For example, if the radius of the cylinder is 10 cm, then:
Diameter = 2 × 10 cm = 20 cm
- Multiply the radius by 2
- Use the same unit of measurement
- Record the diameter
-
Calculate the Diameter Using the Circumference
If you know the circumference of the circular base, divide it by π (3.142) to determine the diameter.
For example, if the circumference is 62.84 cm, then:
Diameter = 62.84 ÷ 3.142 = 20 cm
- Divide the circumference by π
- Use 3.142 or your calculator’s π value
- Record the calculated diameter
-
Measure the Diameter Directly
If you have access to the cylinder, you can measure the diameter directly using a ruler, measuring tape, or calipers.
Measure from one edge of the circular base to the opposite edge, ensuring the measurement passes through the centre.
- Use an accurate measuring tool
- Measure through the centre
- Record the measurement carefully
-
Verify Your Answer
After calculating the diameter, check your answer by reversing the calculation.
If you multiplied the radius by 2, divide the diameter by 2 to confirm the radius. If you used the circumference, multiply the diameter by π to confirm the original circumference.
- Double-check your calculations
- Verify using another formula
- Ensure all measurements use the same units
Also Read: How to Buy Airtime with a Mr Price Account
Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel