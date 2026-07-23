How to Calculate Diameter of a Cylinder

A cylinder is a three-dimensional shape with two identical circular bases connected by a curved surface. The diameter of a cylinder is simply the diameter of its circular base, which is twice the radius. Knowing how to calculate the diameter of a cylinder is important in mathematics, engineering, construction, plumbing, and manufacturing. Whether you know the radius, circumference, or another measurement, you can determine the diameter using simple formulas.

The diameter is the straight-line distance across the circular base, passing through the centre of the circle.

Since the cylinder has two identical circular bases, the diameter is the same for both ends.

Identify the circular base

Locate the centre of the circle

Measure across the widest part

Calculate the Diameter Using the Radius

If you already know the radius, calculating the diameter is very simple.

The diameter is always twice the radius.

C=2πrC = 2\pi rC=2πr

C=2πr=2π(3.00)=18.85C=2\pi r=2\pi(3.00)=18.85C=2πr=2π(3.00)=18.85

rrr

rrr

circumferencer = 3.00

For example, if the radius of the cylinder is 10 cm, then:

Diameter = 2 × 10 cm = 20 cm

Multiply the radius by 2

Use the same unit of measurement

Record the diameter

Calculate the Diameter Using the Circumference

If you know the circumference of the circular base, divide it by π (3.142) to determine the diameter.

For example, if the circumference is 62.84 cm, then:

Diameter = 62.84 ÷ 3.142 = 20 cm

Divide the circumference by π

Use 3.142 or your calculator’s π value

Record the calculated diameter

Measure the Diameter Directly

If you have access to the cylinder, you can measure the diameter directly using a ruler, measuring tape, or calipers.

Measure from one edge of the circular base to the opposite edge, ensuring the measurement passes through the centre.

Use an accurate measuring tool

Measure through the centre

Record the measurement carefully

Verify Your Answer

After calculating the diameter, check your answer by reversing the calculation.

If you multiplied the radius by 2, divide the diameter by 2 to confirm the radius. If you used the circumference, multiply the diameter by π to confirm the original circumference.

Double-check your calculations

Verify using another formula

Ensure all measurements use the same units

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