Toddler dies after suffering burns in Ruiru kettle accident

Police in Kiambu County are investigating the death of a 17-month-old boy who succumbed to severe burns after he was scalded by boiling water from an electric kettle in Ruiru.

The child died on Wednesday morning while receiving treatment at Thika Level Five Hospital.

According police, the incident occurred on the evening of July 21 when the child’s mother, briefly left their house to refill drinking water, leaving the toddler within the apartment compound.

When she returned a short while later, she found her son crying uncontrollably with extensive burns across his body.

She was informed that the child had wandered into a neighbour’s house, where he was burned by boiling water from an electric kettle.

The toddler was initially rushed to Ruiru Nursing Hospital before being referred to Thika Level Five Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He later died while undergoing treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate the child may have accidentally pulled the power cable of the electric kettle, causing the container of boiling water to topple and spill onto him.

Police are continuing with investigations into the tragic incident.

And police in Kiambu County have launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was found at the Thika War Cemetery on Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported prompting officers from Thika Police Station to visit the scene.

Police found the body of a middle-aged man lying inside the cemetery with visible injuries to the face, raising suspicion that he may have been assaulted.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers processed and documented the scene before the body was removed to General Kago Mortuary, where it is awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.

Police have commenced investigations to establish the identity of the deceased, the circumstances surrounding his death and those responsible.