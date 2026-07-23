Woman found dead in shallow well after failing to return home in Makueni

Police in Makueni County are investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman whose body was found floating in a shallow well after she failed to return home from fetching water.

The deceased, identified as Stella Nzilani, had left her home on Wednesday to fetch water from a well in Kyamwele Sub-location, Kee Location, Kilungu Sub-County.

According to police, her husband became concerned when she did not return and went to look for her at the well.

Upon arrival, he found her lifeless body floating face-up in the shallow well and immediately alerted authorities.

A preliminary examination revealed that the body had no visible external injuries.

The body was retrieved from the well and taken to Kilungu Sub-County Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

Police have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Elsewhere, police in Kakamega County have launched investigations into the murder of a 45-year-old man whose body was found by the roadside in Matungu Sub-County on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, identified as Livingstone Simiyu Waswa, was discovered lying beside a road in Suruti Village.

During the investigation, detectives recovered several exhibits believed to be linked to the killing, including a panga, a blood-stained jacket and a pair of shoes.

Crime scene officers processed and photographed the scene before the body was moved to Bungoma County Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Police have launched investigations to establish the motive behind the killing and identify those responsible.

Meanwhile, authorities in Nyandarua County detained the owner and a bar attendant at Paradise Bar in Ol Kalou Town as investigations intensify into the mysterious death of a county government employee after a drinking session.

The move follows the death of Brian Gitau, who reportedly fell ill after consuming alcohol at the establishment.

A multi-agency team visited Paradise Bar on Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation.

During the operation, the team ordered that all alcoholic drinks at the premises be seized and detained for analysis.

Crime scene officers also processed and documented the premises, while samples of the seized alcoholic beverages were collected for examination at the Government Chemist to determine whether they contained any harmful substances.

Police further ordered the detention of the bar owner and the barmaid to assist detectives with investigations.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing, with the Government Chemist’s findings expected to play a key role in establishing whether the alcohol consumed contributed to Brian Gitau’s death.