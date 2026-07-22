How to Calculate Daily Rate from Monthly Salary in South Africa

Calculating your daily rate from a monthly salary is useful when determining unpaid leave, leave pay, overtime, contract work, or deductions for days not worked. In South Africa, there is no single method prescribed for every employer, as the calculation may depend on your employment contract, company policy, or applicable bargaining council agreement. However, many employers use the number of working days in a month or the average monthly working days to determine a daily rate. Learning how to calculate a daily rate from a monthly salary helps you better understand your earnings and verify your payslip.

Start by identifying your gross monthly salary before deductions such as PAYE, UIF, medical aid, or pension contributions.

Using your gross salary provides a more accurate basis for calculating your daily rate.

Check your employment contract

Confirm your gross monthly salary

Use the correct salary amount

Determine the Number of Working Days

Find out how many working days are used by your employer to calculate salaries. Many employers use the actual working days in a particular month, while others use an average of 21.67 working days per month.

Your employment contract or payroll department can confirm the method used.

Check your employer’s payroll policy

Determine the number of working days

Confirm whether an average is used

Apply the Daily Rate Formula

Use the following formula to calculate your daily rate:

Daily Rate = Monthly Salary ÷ Number of Working Days

For example, if your monthly salary is Sh 60,000 and your employer uses 21.67 working days, the calculation will be:

Daily Rate = Sh 60,000 ÷ 21.67

Daily Rate = Sh 2,768.81

If your employer uses 22 working days, then:

Daily Rate = Sh 60,000 ÷ 22 = Sh 2,727.27

Divide the monthly salary by the working days

Use your employer’s approved calculation method

Record the calculated daily rate

Verify the Calculation

Compare your calculated daily rate with any unpaid leave deductions or leave payments shown on your payslip.

If the figures differ, ask your payroll department which calculation method they use.

Compare with your payslip

Check payroll calculations

Seek clarification if necessary

Keep Your Records Updated

Retain copies of your employment contract, salary slips, and payroll calculations for future reference.

These documents help you verify salary payments, deductions, and employment benefits whenever needed.

Keep salary records safely

Review your payslip regularly

Update your calculations when your salary changes

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