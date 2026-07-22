How to Calculate Daily Rate from Monthly Salary in South Africa

Calculating your daily rate from a monthly salary is useful when determining unpaid leave, leave pay, overtime, contract work, or deductions for days not worked. In South Africa, there is no single method prescribed for every employer, as the calculation may depend on your employment contract, company policy, or applicable bargaining council agreement. However, many employers use the number of working days in a month or the average monthly working days to determine a daily rate. Learning how to calculate a daily rate from a monthly salary helps you better understand your earnings and verify your payslip.
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Determine Your Monthly Salary
Start by identifying your gross monthly salary before deductions such as PAYE, UIF, medical aid, or pension contributions.
Using your gross salary provides a more accurate basis for calculating your daily rate.
- Check your employment contract
- Confirm your gross monthly salary
- Use the correct salary amount
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Determine the Number of Working Days
Find out how many working days are used by your employer to calculate salaries. Many employers use the actual working days in a particular month, while others use an average of 21.67 working days per month.
Your employment contract or payroll department can confirm the method used.
- Check your employer’s payroll policy
- Determine the number of working days
- Confirm whether an average is used
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Apply the Daily Rate Formula
Use the following formula to calculate your daily rate:
Daily Rate = Monthly Salary ÷ Number of Working Days
For example, if your monthly salary is Sh 60,000 and your employer uses 21.67 working days, the calculation will be:
Daily Rate = Sh 60,000 ÷ 21.67
Daily Rate = Sh 2,768.81
If your employer uses 22 working days, then:
Daily Rate = Sh 60,000 ÷ 22 = Sh 2,727.27
- Divide the monthly salary by the working days
- Use your employer’s approved calculation method
- Record the calculated daily rate
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Verify the Calculation
Compare your calculated daily rate with any unpaid leave deductions or leave payments shown on your payslip.
If the figures differ, ask your payroll department which calculation method they use.
- Compare with your payslip
- Check payroll calculations
- Seek clarification if necessary
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Keep Your Records Updated
Retain copies of your employment contract, salary slips, and payroll calculations for future reference.
These documents help you verify salary payments, deductions, and employment benefits whenever needed.
- Keep salary records safely
- Review your payslip regularly
- Update your calculations when your salary changes
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