Pinning videos on TikTok allows you to keep your most important or popular content at the top of your profile. This feature is useful for highlighting viral videos, introductions, promotions, or content you want new visitors to see first. TikTok allows you to pin up to three videos to the top of your profile, and you can change or remove them at any time. Learning how to pin TikTok videos helps you organize your profile and showcase your best content.

Launch the TikTok app on your smartphone and sign in to your account if you are not already logged in.

Make sure you are using the latest version of the app to access the newest features.

Open the TikTok app

Log in to your account

Update the app if necessary

Go to Your Profile

Tap the Profile icon located at the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Your uploaded videos will be displayed on your profile page.

Open your profile

Browse your uploaded videos

Select the video you want to pin

Open the Video Options

Tap the video you want to pin to your profile.

Next, tap the Share button or press and hold the video to open the available options, depending on your device and app version.

Open the selected video

Access the video options

Locate the available actions

Select “Pin to Profile”

From the options menu, tap Pin to Profile.

The selected video will immediately move to the top of your TikTok profile and display a pinned label.

Tap Pin to Profile

Wait for the confirmation

Check that the video appears at the top of your profile

Manage Your Pinned Videos

You can pin up to three videos on your TikTok profile.

If you want to replace a pinned video, simply pin a different one or select Unpin from Profile to remove it.

Pin up to three videos

Unpin videos when necessary

Rearrange your featured content as needed

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