SRC approves Sh45,625 monthly top-up for bodyguards protecting state officers

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has approved a uniform monthly salary top-up allowance of Sh45,625 for government security officers deployed as personal security officers, commonly known as bodyguards, to eligible State and public officers.

The new allowance takes effect from July 1, 2026, and is intended to standardize compensation for officers assigned to provide uninterrupted personal security to designated government officials.

In a circular signed by SRC Chairperson Sammy Chepkwony, the Commission said the allowance will be payable only for the period an officer is deployed in the role and will cease once the officer returns to their parent institution.

Under the new guidelines, officers currently earning less than Sh45,625 as a salary top-up will automatically be adjusted to the new rate.

Those already receiving a higher top-up allowance will retain their existing benefits on a personal-to-holder basis until the end of their current deployment.

The SRC, however, excluded security officers assigned to protect the President and the Deputy President, as well as officers deployed within national security organs or public security institutions as part of their normal duties.

“Public sector institutions should adopt the approved rate of Salary Top-up Allowance for government security officers deployed to provide uninterrupted personal safety and security to eligible State officers and other public officers,” the circular states.

It further directs that the allowance be paid at the uniform approved rate regardless of the rank or cadre of the deployed security officer.

The circular has been circulated to a wide range of government institutions, including the Attorney General, Controller of Budget, Auditor General, Chief Justice, Director of Public Prosecutions, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, county governors, constitutional commissions, Parliament, county governments, public universities, state corporations and other public agencies.

Some of the officers expected to benefit from the directive said the new allowance represents a significant increase from the previous Sh30,000 monthly top-up they had been receiving for similar assignments.

The SRC said the move is aimed at ensuring fairness and consistency in the remuneration of officers undertaking specialised personal security duties across the public service.

Other police officers were given allowances which they termed meager.