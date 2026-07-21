Calculating the building cost per square metre is one of the easiest ways to estimate the cost of constructing a house, office, or commercial building. This method helps homeowners, builders, and property developers compare construction costs and prepare realistic budgets. While the final cost depends on factors such as location, materials, labour, and the quality of finishes, calculating the cost per square metre provides a useful starting point. Learning how to calculate building cost per square metre helps you plan your construction project more accurately.

Begin by determining the total floor area of the building in square metres.

Measure the length and width of each floor, then multiply them to calculate the area. Add together the areas of all floors if the building has more than one level.

Measure the building dimensions

Calculate the area of each floor

Add all floor areas together

Determine the Total Building Cost

Calculate the total cost of the construction project.

Include expenses such as building materials, labour, contractor fees, permits, site preparation, roofing, plumbing, electrical work, and finishing costs.

Include all construction expenses

Account for labour and materials

Add permit and professional fees

Divide the Total Cost by the Total Floor Area

To calculate the building cost per square metre, use the following formula:

Building Cost per Square Metre = Total Building Cost ÷ Total Floor Area (m²)

For example, if the total building cost is R1,500,000 and the building measures 250 m², the cost per square metre is R6,000.

Divide the total cost by the floor area

Use square metres for accuracy

Record the calculated amount

Compare with Market Rates

Compare your calculated cost per square metre with average building costs in your area.

This helps determine whether your estimate is reasonable and allows you to identify opportunities to reduce costs if necessary.

Research local construction costs

Compare similar building projects

Adjust your budget if needed

Review Your Estimate Regularly

Construction costs can change due to fluctuations in material prices, labour costs, and project scope.

Update your calculations throughout the project to ensure your budget remains accurate.

Review costs periodically

Update material and labour prices

Revise your budget when necessary

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