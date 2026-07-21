Onyonka to Gusii leaders: Back Matiang’i now or stay away later

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has warned political leaders from the Gusii region who have yet to declare support for former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s 2027 presidential bid that they should not expect a warm reception if they attempt to join the campaign later.

Speaking at his Kitutu Chache South home in Kisii County during an interview with a local vernacular radio station, Onyonka said the movement backing Matiang’i’s presidential ambitions had been built on commitment, sacrifice and loyalty, not political convenience.

The senator said leaders who genuinely believe in Matiang’i’s vision for the country should have already declared their support instead of waiting to see how the political landscape evolves.

In Kisii County, Governor Simba Arati and Members of Parliament Sylvanus Osoro, Alfa Miruka and Dr Daniel Manduku are among the leaders who have not publicly endorsed Matiang’i’s bid.

In neighbouring Nyamira County, only Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo and Borabu MP Patrick Osero have openly declared their support for Matiang’i’s presidential campaign.

Onyonka said the campaign would not create room for leaders who remained on the sidelines while quietly opposing Matiang’i’s candidature, only to seek admission once the movement gains momentum.

“We know those who have stood with us from the beginning and those who have chosen to remain silent. We shall not admit political turncoats who ignored this journey only to join us when victory appears certain,” Onyonka said.

He accused some politicians of sitting on the fence while assessing the strength of Matiang’i’s campaign before deciding their next political move, saying such leaders were driven by personal interests rather than the desire to serve Kenyans.

According to the senator, building a viable presidential campaign requires committed leaders willing to dedicate their time, energy and resources to creating a national movement capable of offering Kenyans an alternative leadership ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He urged elected leaders from Kisii and Nyamira counties to publicly state their political positions, arguing that constituents have a right to know where their representatives stand on Matiang’i’s presidential ambitions.

Onyonka also appealed to residents of the Gusii region to unite behind Matiang’i, describing the former Interior Cabinet Secretary as an experienced administrator with the integrity and leadership credentials needed to lead the country.

He noted that early supporters of Matiang’i had endured criticism and political pressure while championing his candidature and should not be sidelined by politicians seeking to benefit from the movement once it becomes more popular.

His remarks come amid growing political realignments and increased grassroots mobilisation as leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, with supporters of Matiang’i intensifying efforts to rally backing across the country.