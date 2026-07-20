MP hopeful Birundu faults Jhanda over ‘high-end cars’ remark

Nyaribari Chache parliamentary hopeful Dr Joseph Birundu has criticised area MP Zaheer Jhanda over remarks linking his purchase of high-end vehicles to the poor state of roads in the constituency, saying the comments amount to an admission of failed leadership.

Speaking to journalists at his Keumbu residence on Saturday, Dr Birundu said it was regrettable for a sitting Member of Parliament to justify buying luxury campaign vehicles instead of prioritising the improvement of road infrastructure.

“It is unfortunate for a sitting MP to boast about buying expensive vehicles to navigate bad roads instead of fixing the roads themselves. That statement is a clear acknowledgement that the constituency’s infrastructure has been neglected,” he said.

Dr Birundu, an ally of presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i, argued that residents expect elected leaders to improve public infrastructure rather than adapt to its poor condition.

He said poor roads continue to hinder farmers transporting produce, children travelling to school, businesses and patients seeking medical care.

“It is deeply unsettling to hear an MP go live on social media and indirectly admit that he has failed to address the infrastructure problem in his own constituency. That was shameful,” he said.

The parliamentary aspirant further argued that, as an ally of President William Ruto’s administration, Jhanda was expected to deliver more development projects for the constituency.

He challenged the MP to compare his development record with those of neighbouring constituencies.

“I challenge him to visit Kitutu Chache North or South Mugirango, where his party colleagues Sylvanus Osoro and Japhet Nyakundi are MPs. They have delivered far more, which is why people here feel short-changed,” Birundu said.

He also called on Jhanda to account for funds allocated to infrastructure projects and explain why several roads remain in poor condition despite repeated promises of improvement.

“Leadership should be measured by tangible development projects rather than displays of wealth or expensive campaign equipment. The real investment should be in roads that benefit every resident, not luxury vehicles that benefit one politician,” he said.

Dr Birundu pledged that if elected in the 2027 General Election, improving the constituency’s road network would be among his top priorities, saying better roads would enhance trade, agriculture and access to essential services.

Jhanda defends vehicle purchase

Birundu’s remarks come days after MP Zaheer Jhanda defended his purchase of four high-end vehicles, saying they were necessary to enable him to campaign effectively across the expansive constituency.

The legislator said he had been misquoted as suggesting he bought the vehicles because of “poor roads in Kisii”, maintaining that he was referring specifically to challenging sections within Nyaribari Chache.

He also defended his development record, saying he had overseen the improvement of 67 roads and that construction of a 50-kilometre tarmac road is currently underway.

“I have done about 67 roads and I am one of the best-performing MPs in terms of infrastructure,” Jhanda said during an interview on a local radio station.

In a video circulating on social media, the MP is heard saying he had acquired the vehicles using his personal resources to facilitate movement across the constituency, especially during the rainy season.

“I have bought these vehicles for my campaigns and I am confident they will help me move around the constituency because our roads become impassable whenever it rains,” he said.

The exchange highlights the growing political contest in Nyaribari Chache ahead of the 2027 General Election, with infrastructure development emerging as one of the key campaign issues.