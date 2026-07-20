Man, 28, charged with murder of Ann Widdecombe

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Ann Widdecombe, police and prosecutors have said.

Joshua Kerry, from Rotherham in South Yorkshire, is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Counter Terrorism Policing said “determining the motivation, including any possible political motivation” remains “an active avenue” of investigation.

Kerry was initially arrested on suspicion of murder on 11 July, before being additionally arrested on 13 July on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Widdecombe, 78, a former Conservative minister and Reform UK spokeswoman, was found dead on Thursday 9 July at her home in Haytor, Devon, having sustained serious injuries.

In a statement read outside New Scotland Yard, Laurence Taylor, head of UK Counter Terrorism Policing said: “I want to make it very clear that our investigation into [Kerry], determining his motivations and any wider activity he may have been involved in is continuing.”

“As with all murder investigations, understanding the ‘why’ is a key part of our enquiries,” he said, adding that it was “a particularly intensive and complex investigation”.

Taylor said it remained the case that investigators were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

He added that counter terrorism teams have gathered “a huge amount of information” over the last week, leading to more than 800 lines of enquiry.

The investigation, which remains ongoing, has been lead by Counter Terrorism Policing South East, supported by Devon and Cornwall Police.

The chief crown prosecutor of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)’s special crime and counter terrorism division said: “Our prosecutors have worked closely with the police to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court, and we will continue working with them as their investigation progresses.”

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendant are active and he has the right to a fair trial,” Frank Ferguson said.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”

Widdecombe’s career in politics spanned decades. She served as Conservative MP for Maidstone in Kent for 23 years and was appointed to ministerial roles in Sir John Major’s government in the 1990s.

Following her departure from the Commons, Widdecombe appeared on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2010 and was a runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother eight years later.

She later represented South West England as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for the Brexit Party and in 2023 she joined Reform UK as a party spokeswoman.

Days after Widdecombe’s death, mourners gathered in Haytor Vale to remember the 78-year-old.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who was among those paying their respects, described her as a “remarkable individual” and “the fiercest defender of free speech”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch described Widdecombe as a “very fun and feisty woman”, adding her “heart is breaking for [Widdecombe’s] family”.

Andy Burnham, who has since been appointed prime minister, sent his condolences to her family, saying: “Ann gave a lifetime of public service.”

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said he was “shocked and distressed” by the news of Widdecombe’s death, describing her as a “woman of deep faith who devoted her life to public service”.

By BBC News