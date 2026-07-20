Police officer kills partner, turns gun on himself in Kirinyaga murder-suicide

A police officer fatally shot his partner before turning the gun on himself in a tragic murder-suicide at staff quarters within Karoti Girls Secondary School in Mwea East, Kirinyaga County.

According to police, the incident was reported at about 11:45 a.m. on Monday in Kimbimbi Sub-Location, Nyangati Location.

Police officers visited the residence where they peered through a window and spotted the bodies of Administration Police Sergeant John Kamau Ikenye and Betha Wanja Gachoki, who had been living together in the school staff quarters.

After forcing their way into the house, investigators found Wanja’s body lying on a bed while the officer’s body was seated on a chair holding a G3 rifle.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Ikenye allegedly shot Wanja before taking his own life using the service rifle. Police believe the incident occurred between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., based on information gathered from neighbours.

The woman sustained three gunshot wounds to the chest and left hand, while the officer suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound through the chin, with the bullet exiting through the left side of the head.

Crime scene investigators recovered the G3 rifle believed to have been used in the shooting.

The firearm had a magazine containing 14 rounds, with one live round still chambered. Five spent cartridges were also recovered from the scene.

The scene was processed and documented before the bodies were moved to Kerugoya County Referral Hospital Mortuary, where post-mortem examinations are expected to be conducted.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances and possible motive behind the fatal shooting.

Suicide has been the leading cause of death among police officers.

Authorities say police are exposed to many forms of trauma that lead some to suicide in a worrying trend.

As part of efforts to address the trend, police authorities have launched counselling services, and the National Police Service Commission has established a unit and staffed it to attend to their demanding situation. The counselling unit, among other things, evaluates, designs and leads an outreach programme that helps prevent mental health and substance abuse Officials say police are generally on the receiving end of all community problems. They are expected to maintain law and order in very difficult situations, besides putting their lives at risk. Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.