Ivan Perišić Siblings: All About Anita Perišić

Ivan Perišić is a Croatian professional footballer born on 2 February 1989 in Split, Croatia.

He primarily plays as a left winger and is known for his versatility, ability to use both feet effectively, work rate, and contributions in attack and defence.

Perišić currently plays for Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven and the Croatia national team.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Croatian players of his generation and among the best of all time for his country, he has been a key figure in Croatia’s successes on the international stage.

Perišić grew up in the Omiš area near Split, helping on his family’s poultry farm as a child, which shaped his grounded and hardworking character.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ivan has one sibling, a younger sister named Anita Perišić. She has largely stayed out of the public eye and maintains a private life.

The siblings grew up together in a close-knit family environment in the Split and Omiš region, where their father Ante ran a poultry business and their mother Tihana focused on the household.

Family financial difficulties when Ivan was a teenager, stemming from problems with the poultry farm, influenced major decisions.

At age 17, when Ivan moved to France to join Sochaux, his mother and sister accompanied him.

Anita later lived in the Lille area in France, where she pursued studies and was recognised as an outstanding student.

She was also a talented tennis player in her youth with strong technical skills, though she did not pursue it at an elite professional level.

Anita has remained close to her brother and is noted as a best friend of Ivan’s wife Josipa.

Career

Perišić began his youth career with local clubs including NK Dalmatinac Split before joining the Hajduk Split academy, the club he supported growing up.

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In 2006, at 17, he moved to French club Sochaux amid family financial pressures. He mainly featured for the reserve side and spent time on loan at Belgian club Roeselare.

In 2009 he joined Club Brugge, where he developed rapidly. In the 2010–11 season he became the Belgian Pro League top scorer with 22 goals and was named Belgian Footballer of the Year.

This form earned a transfer to Borussia Dortmund in 2011. He contributed to their 2011–12 Bundesliga title.

In 2013 he moved to VfL Wolfsburg, where he won the DFB-Pokal in 2015. In 2015 he signed for Inter Milan, becoming a mainstay over several seasons.

He spent the 2019–20 campaign on loan at Bayern Munich, helping them complete a treble that included the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League.

Returning to Inter, he helped secure the 2020–21 Serie A title, the 2021 Supercoppa Italiana and the 2021–22 Coppa Italia.

In 2022 he joined Tottenham Hotspur. In 2024 he had a spell with Hajduk Split, first on loan and then permanently, before moving to PSV Eindhoven later that year.

With PSV he has continued to perform at a high level into his mid-thirties.

Internationally, Perišić debuted for Croatia in 2011 and has earned over 150 caps with nearly 40 goals.

He has appeared at multiple UEFA European Championships (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024) and FIFA World Cups (2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026), serving as a consistent performer and one of Croatia’s all-time leading World Cup scorers.

Accolades

At club level Perišić has collected major trophies across several countries.

These include the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund (2011–12) and Bayern Munich (2019–20), the DFB-Pokal with Dortmund (2011–12), Wolfsburg (2014–15) and Bayern (2019–20), the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich (2019–20), Serie A with Inter Milan (2020–21), the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana with Inter, and further silverware with PSV Eindhoven including Dutch titles and the Super Cup.

With Croatia he earned a runners-up medal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a third-place finish at the 2022 World Cup, and a runners-up medal in the 2022–23 UEFA Nations League.

Individual honours include the Belgian Pro League top scorer and Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year awards in 2010–11, Croatian Footballer of the Year recognition (including the Vatrena krila in 2014), and various monthly or seasonal team selections later in his career.

He has also received state recognition such as the Order of Duke Branimir.