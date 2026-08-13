Kenya Welcomes US Senate Approval of AGOA Extension

The Kenyan government has welcomed the United States Senate approval of the extension of the African Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA), saying the move will provide greater certainty for Kenyan exporters seeking access to the US market.

In a statement issued by CS Investments, Trade and Industry Development Lee Kinyanjui on August 13, 2026, the government said that the extension, once approved, would secure duty-free access for eligible Sub-Saharan African exports to the United States through December 31, 2028.

The CS said the renewed trade arrangement would be significant for Kenya’s economy, particularly the apparel sector, which accounts for about 70 percent of the country’s total exports to the US market.

He said the continuation of AGOA would provide predictability for Kenyan manufacturers and exporters while allowing businesses to continue accessing the US market without the burden of tariffs.

“The United States remains one of Kenya’s key strategic partners. The extension of AGOA guarantees Kenyan enterprises continued exports of thousands of product lines to the U.S. without the burden of tariff barriers,” Kinyanjui said

Kenya has used AGOA as a platform to promote industrialisation, expand exports and create employment, with the apparel industry emerging as one of the major beneficiaries.

The Ministry said the third-country fabric provision would also continue under the extension. The provision allows companies operating within Kenya’s Export Processing Zones (EPZs) to source raw materials such as yarns and fabrics from non-AGOA countries, add value through local manufacturing and export finished garments to the US duty-free.

The government said the provision was important to the continued growth and competitiveness of Kenya’s apparel sector.

According to economic data cited by the Ministry, Kenya’s apparel exports under AGOA reached Sh60.6 billion, equivalent to about US$470 million, in 2024.

The figure represented a 19 percent increase from the Sh50.8 billion recorded in 2023.

Kinyanjui said the apparel sector remains a major beneficiary of AGOA, with more than 70 percent of Kenya’s textile and apparel exports destined for the US market.

The sector also supports more than 66,000 direct jobs in Kenya, highlighting the importance of continued preferential access to the American market.

The government said the extension would ensure that factories, equipment and training investments made in the EPZs continue to generate economic returns.

Beyond apparel, the government said AGOA has also supported Kenya’s agricultural exports to the United States.

The preferential trade arrangement provides tariff-free access to the US market for Kenyan agricultural products including cut flowers, tea, coffee and macadamia nuts.

The Ministry said the continued access would provide an opportunity for Kenyan exporters to expand their presence in the US market while diversifying the country’s export portfolio.

The renewed trade predictability through 2028 is also expected to support local manufacturers seeking to increase production capacity and expand into more than 6,000 eligible product lines.

Kinyanjui also highlighted provisions allowing for retroactive refunds of duties paid during the period between the previous expiration of the programme and the enactment of the new legislation.

According to the government, exporters who shipped goods to the US during the gap following the programme’s previous expiration on September 30, 2025, would not face financial penalties if the extension becomes law.

He said it would work with exporters to facilitate the filing of refund requests with the US Customs and Border Protection.

Eligible duties paid during the specified period are expected to be refunded within the mandated 90-day period.

He said it would continue engaging the US government to secure mutually beneficial bilateral trade and investment terms.

The government also urged Kenyan exporters and manufacturers to take advantage of the renewed opportunity by increasing production and investing in their businesses.

Kinyanjui said the government would support exporters in capitalising on the preferential access to the US market.

He said the United States remains one of Kenya’s key strategic trading partners, with the extension expected to support continued exports of thousands of Kenyan products without tariff barriers.

The government further called on the private sector to accelerate production, invest in manufacturing capacity and take full advantage of access to the US market, which it described as the world’s largest consumer market.

“We will support all exporters in capitalizing on this renewed opportunity. We urge the Kenyan private sector to accelerate production, invest boldly, and take full advantage of this preferential market access to the world’s largest consumer market,” Kinyanjui said.