Samuel Chege Wins Sixth Leg of PGK Equator Tour in Nakuru

Safaricom-sponsored golfer Samuel Chege continued his impressive run on the PGK Equator Tour after winning the sixth leg at Nakuru Golf Club.

The Thika Sports Club player carded an impressive 280 (-12) over four rounds to beat a field of 49 professionals and claim his second title of the second edition of the tour.

Chege, who previously won the second leg at his home club, maintained his composure in a closely contested final round to finish ahead of veteran professional Dismas Indiza, who posted 286 (-6). Mutahi Kibugu finished third on 287 (-5), giving Safaricom-sponsored players two spots in the top three.

“It feels great to win here in Nakuru. The last time we played here, I finished second and was very close to winning. Coming back this year and finishing first makes this victory even more special. I came here determined to win, and I am really happy to see the hard work I have put into my game paying off,” said Chege.

Isaiah Otuke finished fourth on 288 (-4), while Mohit Mediratta and Daniel Nduva tied for fifth on 289 (-3). Edwin Mudanyi, John Lerjirma and David Wakhu shared seventh place on 291 (-1), with Eric Ooko rounding off the top ten on 293 (+1).

The victory further strengthens Chege’s position at the top of the PGK Equator Tour Order of Merit, where he currently has 3,852 points. Indiza is second with 2,890 points, followed by Greg Snow on 2,540.

The rest of the top ten in the Order of Merit comprises Mohit Mediratta (2,430), David Wakhu (2,110), John Lerjirma (2,045), Mutahi Kibugu (2,007), Michael Karanga (1,660), Daniel Nduva (1,550) and Njoroge Kibugu (1,490).

Chege’s latest triumph highlights the growing impact of Safaricom’s support for Kenyan golfers, providing professionals with opportunities to compete at a high level, sharpen their skills and pursue their ambitions in the sport.

Attention now turns to Sigona Golf Club for the seventh leg of the PGK Equator Tour, where players will battle for valuable Order of Merit points and qualification opportunities for the Magical Kenya Open and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.