Karen Nyamu claims Ruto was not involved in Ol Kalou by-election campaign

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has claimed that President William Ruto was not involved in the campaign strategy or financing of the recently concluded Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, in which the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lost to the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

The by-election was won by DCP candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho, who garnered 35,440 votes.

UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah finished second with 5,450 votes, while Jubilee Party candidate Wilson Kigwa came third.

In a statement posted on her social media accounts, Nyamu said the President kept away from the campaigns and that the activities on the ground were driven by individual leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“I know President Ruto wasn’t involved in the Ol Kalou campaigns. Not in strategy and not even in funding. What you saw was overzealous leaders who support the President doing everything they thought would work, falling over themselves trying to impress the boss,” Nyamu said.

She added that Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Parliament and governors who campaigned for the UDA candidate financed their own activities.

“Each CS, each MP and each governor campaigning in Ol Kalou was self-sponsored. The projects were their own ideas. Boss kept off,” she stated.

Nyamu, however, questioned whether the intensity of the campaign may have worked against the ruling party.

“I can’t help but wonder, did we overdo trying to win this Ol Kalou girl and end up giving desperate vibes instead? Desperation is repelling. When you pursue too aggressively, it creates the opposite effect. People still want to feel respected, not overwhelmed,” she said.

The remarks came a day after President Ruto reacted to the by-election outcome, saying elections are “not a matter of life and death.”

The President told his supporters that the Ol Kalou result would not deter him, expressing confidence that he would face the opposition head-on in the 2027 General Election.