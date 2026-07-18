Lawyer burned beyond recognition in Uasin Gishu house fire

Police are investigating an incident where a 35-year-old advocate of the High Court died after a fire razed his house in Chepkatet Sub-location, Kapseret Sub-County, Uasin Gishu County.

Police said the incident was reported to Langas Police Station on July 15, 2026, after neighbours discovered smoke billowing from the victim’s single-room iron-sheet house.

According to the police, a neighbour alerted authorities after noticing smoke emanating from the house at around 6:31 a.m. Residents rushed to the scene but found the structure destroyed by the blaze.

The occupant, identified as Wesley Kipruto Chumba, a 35-year-old lawyer, was found lying face down inside the house.

His body had been extensively burned and was beyond recognition.

He operated in Eldoret and Nairobi.

Police processed the scene before moving the body to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established, and investigations are ongoing.

Among the theories being pursued include suicide. Kipruto lived alone and has been struggling after his wife apparently left for Australia with children, his friends said.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Kipruto formerly served as President William Ruto’s legal adviser when Ruto was the Deputy President.

His death comes barely a month after he was involved in a fatal road accident at Burnt Forest while reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

And a 10-year-old boy died after accidentally drowning in an uncovered water pond while herding cattle with his father in Rongo Sub-county, Migori County.

The incident was reported on Friday evening by a local who alerted police after the tragedy at Kodhiambo Village.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body of the minor lying near the Dagoriedo–Rangwe Road.

A preliminary examination revealed no visible external injuries.

According to investigators, the boy was herding cattle with his father, at around 4.30 p.m. when he accidentally slipped into the deep, uncovered pond and drowned.

Members of the public managed to retrieve the child from the water, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police processed the scene before the body was moved to Rosewood Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident and urged the public to take extra precautions around uncovered water bodies, particularly where children are present.