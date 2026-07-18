Annie Duke is an American former professional poker player, author, and decision-making expert with an estimated net worth of $8 million. She rose to prominence as one of the most successful women in professional poker, winning major tournaments and becoming a respected strategist before transitioning into writing, public speaking, and business consulting.

Best known for her success at the World Series of Poker (WSOP) and her victory in the inaugural WSOP Tournament of Champions, Duke has also built a successful second career helping businesses and individuals make better decisions under uncertainty.

Annie Duke Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth September 13, 1965 Place of Birth Concord, New Hampshire

Poker Career

Annie Duke began playing Texas Hold’em in her early twenties after being introduced to the game by her brother, professional poker player Howard Lederer.

With financial support, poker books, and coaching from her brother, Duke quickly developed into one of the game’s top competitors.

She entered the World Series of Poker in 1994 and soon became a regular on the professional poker circuit.

World Series of Poker Success

Duke achieved several major milestones during her poker career.

Among her biggest accomplishments were:

Winning a World Series of Poker bracelet in 2004.

Capturing the inaugural WSOP Tournament of Champions, earning a $2 million top prize.

Finishing 10th in the 2000 WSOP Main Event while nearly nine months pregnant.

She became one of the most accomplished female players in poker history, earning more than $1 million in World Series of Poker tournament winnings.

NBC National Heads-Up Championship

In 2010, Annie Duke added another prestigious title by winning the NBC National Heads-Up Poker Championship.

Her victory earned her $500,000 and further cemented her reputation as one of the game’s elite competitors.

Television Career

Beyond poker tournaments, Duke became a familiar face on television.

She appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice in 2009, finishing as the runner-up to Joan Rivers.

Her television appearances helped introduce her to audiences beyond the poker community.

Author and Decision-Making Expert

Following her poker career, Duke successfully reinvented herself as an author and business consultant.

She has written several books on decision-making, critical thinking, and risk management, drawing on lessons learned from professional poker.

Her expertise has made her a sought-after speaker for corporations, universities, and leadership conferences around the world.

Education

Annie Duke was born on September 13, 1965, in Concord, New Hampshire.

She attended Columbia University, where she earned degrees in English and psychology.

She later pursued doctoral studies but left graduate school shortly before defending her dissertation to focus on professional poker.

Personal Life

Duke married Ben Duke in 1992, and the couple had four children before divorcing in 2004.

She is the sister of former professional poker player Howard Lederer, who played a significant role in introducing her to professional poker.

Charity Work

Throughout her career, Duke has supported several charitable causes.

She has raised more than $700,000 for Refugees International, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to humanitarian efforts.

She has also spoken publicly on issues affecting poker and has testified before the U.S. Congress regarding online gambling legislation.

Also Read: Howard Lederer Net Worth