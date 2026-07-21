Emilia Szymczak Siblings: A Look at the Footballer’s Family Tree

Emilia Urszula Szymczak is a Polish professional footballer born on June 17, 2006, in Goleniów, Poland.

She plays primarily as a central midfielder or defender and is currently associated with Barcelona B, having had a loan spell at Liverpool in the Women’s Super League.

A highly promising young talent, she has already represented Poland at senior international level and was part of the squad for the country’s historic debut at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Emilia has an older sister and a younger sister. She also has a brother, with whom she first started training at the Football Academy Olkusz when she was a young child.

Unfortunately, specific names and details about their personal lives are not widely publicized.

Career

Szymczak began playing football at a young age with Hanza Goleniów in her hometown.

She moved to Żaki Szczecin (MUKS Żaki Szczecin) in 2015, where she trained and played with boys, further developing her skills.

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At just 15, she made the step up to senior football with Górnik Łęczna in the Polish Ekstraliga, gaining valuable first-team experience and scoring goals in the top division.

In 2023, she made a significant move to Barcelona, joining their B team in the Spanish second tier.

She has since accumulated appearances for Barcelona B.

In September 2025, she joined Liverpool on a season-long loan to gain more senior experience in a competitive league, making appearances before being recalled by Barcelona in early 2026.

Internationally, Szymczak progressed through Poland’s youth ranks (U17 and U19) before debuting for the senior team in 2023.

She has earned caps in the UEFA Nations League and played in all of Poland’s matches at Euro 2025, marking a milestone for Polish women’s football.

Accolades

As a teenager, Szymczak has already been recognized as one of the world’s top young talents, appearing on the NXGN 2025 list.

With Barcelona B, she contributed to team successes, including winning the Supercopa Femenina in the 2024-25 season.

Her rapid rise has seen her establish herself in Poland’s senior setup at a young age, helping the team reach and compete in their first major tournament.