Alessia Russo Siblings: All About Luca and Giorgio

Alessia Mia Teresa Russo is an English professional footballer who plays as a forward for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League and the England national team.

Born on February 8, 1999, in Maidstone, Kent, she has established herself as one of the world’s leading strikers through her intelligent movement, clinical finishing, hold-up play, and versatility across the front line.

Of Italian descent through her Sicilian grandfather, Russo grew up in a sport-loving family that profoundly influenced her path.

She developed her skills in local clubs and rose through the ranks to become a key player for club and country, known for memorable moments like her iconic backheel goal at Euro 2022.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Alessia grew up in Maidstone, Kent, as the youngest of three children with two older brothers, Luca and Giorgio.

Her father Mario often coached, and the siblings frequently played together in the garden, where Alessia sometimes found herself in goal or facing tougher challenges from her brothers.

Luca, the eldest, represented England in track and field at the under-20 level, earned a scholarship to the University of Missouri, and later became Alessia’s agent, providing professional guidance in her career.

Giorgio, the middle brother, played non-league football for teams like Ramsgate and gained public attention as a contestant on Love Island.

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Career

Russo began playing competitively at a young age, starting with boys’ teams and progressing through Charlton Athletic’s centre of excellence.

She had a brief spell with Chelsea before moving to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Seeking a balanced athletic and academic path, she opted for college soccer in the United States with the North Carolina Tar Heels, where she gained valuable experience.

She returned to England and signed with Manchester United in 2020, quickly becoming a standout performer and top scorer.

In July 2023, she joined Arsenal, where she has thrived as a prolific goalscorer and leader.

Her club achievements include helping Arsenal win major trophies, while internationally she has been integral to England’s successes.

Russo made her senior England debut in 2020 and played a pivotal substitute role at Euro 2022, scoring memorable goals including the backheel against Sweden.

She starred at the 2023 World Cup and contributed to further triumphs, showcasing her growth into a complete forward.

Accolades

At Euro 2022, Russo won Goal of the Tournament and the Bronze Boot.

She has been named England Women’s Player of the Year and claimed the Football Writers’ Association Women’s Footballer of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

With Arsenal, she has shared the WSL Golden Boot, contributed significantly to the UEFA Women’s Champions League title in 2025 (including key goals in knockouts), and won other domestic cups.

Internationally, she helped England secure the UEFA Women’s Euro titles in 2022 and 2025, along with other honors like the Finalissima.