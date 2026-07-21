Stina Blackstenius Siblings: Meet Oscar and Nina Koppang

Emma Stina Blackstenius is a Swedish professional footballer born on February 5, 1996, in Vadstena, Sweden.

She plays as a forward for Arsenal in the English Women’s Super League and is a key player for the Swedish national team.

Known for her tireless running, intelligent positioning, and ability to deliver in big moments, Blackstenius has established herself as one of Sweden’s most accomplished strikers.

She stands at 1.74 meters tall and began her football journey at a young age in her hometown club.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Stina has an older brother, Oscar Blackstenius, and a younger half-sister, Nina Koppang.

Oscar has been supportive of Stina’s career, often attending her matches alongside their parents.

Nina, a professional handball player who has represented Sweden at the national level, shares a particularly tight bond with Stina.

Their mother, Lena Wiberg, has described the three siblings as incredibly close, forming their own tight unit within the family.

Career

Blackstenius started playing football at the age of six with Vadstena GIF. She quickly stood out, scoring prolifically in lower divisions as a teenager.

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At 15, she broke into senior football and caught the attention of top clubs.

In 2013, she joined Linköpings FC in the Damallsvenskan, where she won the Swedish league title in 2016 and developed into a reliable goal scorer.

She gained international experience with a move to Montpellier in France in 2017, before returning to Sweden.

A second stint with Linköping followed, and then a highly successful period at BK Häcken (then Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC), where she claimed another league title in 2020 and topped the Damallsvenskan scoring charts with 17 goals in 21 appearances in 2021.

In January 2022, Blackstenius transferred to Arsenal.

She has since become a crucial squad member, known for impactful substitute appearances and clutch performances.

Her crowning club moment came in May 2025 when she scored the only goal in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final against Barcelona in Lisbon, securing the title for Arsenal.

She has also won League Cup titles with the club.

On the international stage, she debuted for Sweden in 2015 and has earned over 100 caps.

She contributed to Olympic silver medals in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, as well as bronze medals at the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cups.

Accolades

With club teams, Blackstenius has won multiple Damallsvenskan titles, Svenska Cupen trophies, League Cups with Arsenal, and the 2025 UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Internationally, she secured UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship gold in 2015, along with two Olympic silvers and two World Cup bronzes with Sweden.

Her personal awards include the Damallsvenskan Golden Boot in 2021, the UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship Golden Boot in 2015, SvFF Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2015, and Arsenal Women’s Player of the Month for March 2024.

She has also scored a hat-trick for Sweden in Nations League play and consistently delivered decisive goals on the biggest stages.