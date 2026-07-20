Kyra Cooney-Cross Siblings: Meet Mia, Shani and Mali Cooney-Cross

Kyra Lillee Cooney-Cross is an Australian professional footballer born on February 15, 2002, in Herston, Queensland.

She plays as a midfielder for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League and the Australia national team, known as the Matildas.

Renowned for her dynamic running, vision, incisive passing, and ability to score spectacular long-range goals, Cooney-Cross has emerged as one of the most promising midfield talents in women’s football.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Kyra grew up with three younger sisters, namely Mia, Shani, and Mali Cooney-Cross.

Her sisters, along with her mother Jessica, have been a constant source of support.

In early 2026, the family faced a significant health challenge when their mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, bringing the siblings together during a difficult time.

Career

Cooney-Cross began playing soccer at a young age, encouraged by her father Jai, who played semi-professionally.

Her early youth career included time with Ballarat City.

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She made her professional debut at just 15 for Melbourne Victory in the W-League (now A-League Women) and had a stint with Western Sydney Wanderers before returning to Victory, where she won championships in 2020/21 — scoring a dramatic extra-time winner in the Grand Final — and 2021/22.

In 2022, she moved to Europe, joining Hammarby IF in Sweden’s Damallsvenskan, where she won the Swedish Cup.

Arsenal signed her in September 2023, and she quickly adapted to the WSL, contributing with her energy and technical ability.

She has featured prominently for the Matildas since her debut in 2021, starting all games in Australia’s run to the semi-finals of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil and participating in multiple Olympics and Asian Cups.

Accolades

Cooney-Cross has earned several team honors, including two W-League championships with Melbourne Victory (2020/21 and 2021/22), the Swedish Cup with Hammarby in 2023, the FA Women’s Continental League Cup with Arsenal in 2024, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League with Arsenal in 2025.

Individually, she was named W-League Young Footballer of the Year in 2020/21 and has received multiple Arsenal Player of the Month awards.

She has also won Football Australia’s Goal of the Year for her memorable long-range strikes, including a standout effort against Germany.