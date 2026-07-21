Jubilee urges leaders to protect Kenya’s economy amid political differences

The Jubilee Party urged political leaders to exercise restraint in their public statements, warning that calls discouraging tourism and foreign investment could harm millions of Kenyans whose livelihoods depend on the country’s economy.

In a statement issued on Monday, Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta said the party had noted recent remarks urging international tourists and prospective investors to postpone visits and investments in Kenya until after the next General Election.

While acknowledging growing public concerns over governance, insecurity, shrinking democratic space and political violence, Jubilee said efforts to push for political change must not undermine the country’s economic interests.

The party reiterated its longstanding condemnation of the use of criminal gangs and hired goons in politics, and called on the government to guarantee public safety, protect constitutional freedoms and restore confidence in law enforcement.

However, it cautioned that messaging perceived as discouraging tourism or foreign investment could have serious economic consequences, particularly for ordinary Kenyans.

“Tourism remains one of Kenya’s largest foreign exchange earners, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs across hotels, transport, tour operations, conservation, agriculture and small businesses,” the statement said.

Jubilee noted that declining tourist arrivals and reduced investment would primarily affect workers in the hospitality sector, tour guides, artisans, farmers, taxi operators, entrepreneurs and countless families whose incomes depend on a thriving economy.

The party reaffirmed that Kenya remains an attractive destination for visitors and investors, describing the country as one of immense opportunity, natural beauty and resilient institutions.

“Our differences with the current administration are political and policy-based. They should never diminish confidence in the Republic of Kenya itself or the immense potential of its people,” Ole Kenta said.

Jubilee encouraged tourists, investors, development partners and the international community to continue engaging with Kenya, expressing confidence in the country’s constitutional and democratic processes.

At the same time, the party challenged the government to take concrete steps to rebuild investor confidence, arguing that this could only be achieved through respect for the rule of law, protection of life and property, political tolerance and an end to violence and intimidation.

“A stable political environment is the strongest foundation for sustained economic growth,” the statement said.

The party also appealed to both the government and the opposition to exercise prudence in public discourse, saying political statements have the power to shape international perceptions, influence markets and affect livelihoods.

“Kenya is bigger than any political party, any individual, or any election cycle. Even as we vigorously compete for leadership and advocate for change, let us remain united in protecting the economic interests of our people and preserving the dignity and reputation of our country,” the statement concluded.