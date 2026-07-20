Frida Maanum Siblings: Getting to Know Hanna Maanum

Frida Leonhardsen Maanum is a Norwegian professional footballer born on July 16, 1999, in Bærum, Norway.

She plays primarily as a midfielder, occasionally deployed further forward, for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League and the Norway national team.

Known for her technical skill, vision, precise passing, goal-scoring ability from midfield, and long-range shooting, Maanum has established herself as one of the standout players in women’s football.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Frida has an older sister named Hanna Maanum, who is four years her senior.

Hanna was also a talented footballer who spent much of her career at Stabæk and often spoke highly of her younger sister’s abilities, predicting that Frida would surpass her.

Hanna’s own playing career was unfortunately cut short by injury.

She later pursued studies in psychology and became a psychologist.

Career

Maanum began playing football as a child with local clubs including Bærumsløkka, Stabæk, and Lyn.

She stood out in youth competitions, helping Lyn win the Norway Cup and Dana Cup in 2014.

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She made her senior debut for Lyn in the Norwegian second division at age 15 in 2014 and later had a brief spell with Stabæk in the Toppserien.

In 2017, at the age of 18, she moved to Linköping in Sweden’s Damallsvenskan, where she quickly became a key player and won the league title in her debut season.

After four successful years with Linköping, including serving as captain, she transferred to Arsenal in July 2021.

At Arsenal, Maanum has developed into a prolific midfielder, contributing significantly in the league, cups, and Champions League.

She has dealt with challenges, such as a health scare in 2024, but returned strongly to help the team achieve major successes.

Internationally, Maanum debuted for Norway at age 17 in 2017 and has since earned over 100 caps, scoring more than 20 goals.

She has represented her country at multiple major tournaments, including the UEFA Women’s Euros and FIFA Women’s World Cups, playing important roles in qualification campaigns and tournament matches.

Accolades

With Linköping, Maanum won the Damallsvenskan title in 2017.

At Arsenal, she has secured the FA Women’s Continental League Cup in 2023 and 2024, and most notably, the UEFA Women’s Champions League in 2025.

On the international stage, she contributed to Norway’s Algarve Cup victory in 2019.

Individually, she has been recognized with awards such as the FSA Player of the Year in 2023, multiple Arsenal Player of the Month honors, and WSL Goal of the Month accolades for her spectacular strikes.