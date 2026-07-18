Jenna Nighswonger Siblings: Getting to Know Erin Nighswonger

Jenna Gray Nighswonger is an American professional soccer player who plays as a left-back for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League and represents the United States women’s national team.

Born on November 28, 2000, in Huntington Beach, California, she has quickly risen to prominence as a versatile and dynamic defender capable of contributing effectively in attack.

After a standout college career and immediate success in the NWSL, she transferred to Arsenal in early 2025, adding her talents to one of Europe’s top clubs.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jenna has an older sister named Erin with whom she played recreational soccer as a child.

This early shared experience on the pitch helped spark Jenna’s passion for the game.

Growing up in a supportive family with parents Jeff and Leanna Nighswonger, she benefited from a household that encouraged her sporting ambitions alongside her siblings.

Also Read: Felix Nmecha Siblings: Meet Lukas Nmecha

Career

Nighswonger played college soccer for the Florida State Seminoles, where she helped secure the 2021 NCAA national championship.

Primarily deployed as a forward or midfielder in college, she transitioned successfully to left-back in her professional career.

She was selected fourth overall by NJ/NY Gotham FC in the 2023 NWSL Draft and made an instant impact, earning NWSL Rookie of the Year while helping the team win the 2023 NWSL Championship.

She earned her first senior caps with the USWNT in 2023 and has since become a regular squad member, contributing to major tournament successes.

In January 2025, she moved to Arsenal, where she has adapted to the demands of the WSL and European competitions.

Accolades

At the collegiate level, Nighswonger earned ACC Tournament MVP, Hermann Trophy finalist recognition, and multiple All-American selections.

In her rookie NWSL season, she was named Rookie of the Year and Rookie of the Month twice while winning the league championship with Gotham FC.

Internationally, she has won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the CONCACAF W Gold Cup, and the SheBelieves Cup with the United States.

With Arsenal, she contributed to the UEFA Women’s Champions League triumph in 2025.