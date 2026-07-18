Emily Fox Siblings: Meet Alex and Leslie Fox

Emily Ann Fox is an American professional soccer player born on July 5, 1998, in Ashburn, Virginia.

She plays primarily as a right-back for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League and for the United States women’s national team.

Fox is renowned for her exceptional speed, technical ability, defensive solidity, and versatility across the backline.

She has established herself as one of the top full-backs in the world, combining attacking flair with reliable defending.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Emily was born to parents Alex and Leslie Fox.

She has an older brother named Garrett and a younger sister named Lauren, who played collegiate softball.

Fox has often credited her family for their support throughout her soccer journey, which began at a young age in Virginia.

Career

Fox started playing soccer at age five and excelled at Stone Bridge High School, where she led her team in goals as a freshman and earned all-state honors.

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She graduated early and joined the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in 2017.

Despite two ACL injuries during her college career, she became a standout performer, earning multiple All-ACC and All-American selections while helping the team reach NCAA finals.

Drafted first overall by Racing Louisville FC in the 2021 NWSL Draft, Fox quickly adapted to the professional level, leading the league in interceptions as a rookie and earning NWSL Second XI honors.

She was later traded to the North Carolina Courage in 2023, where she contributed to a Challenge Cup victory.

In January 2024, she signed with Arsenal, making an immediate impact with strong performances in the WSL, FA Cup, and UEFA Women’s Champions League.

She played a key role in Arsenal’s Champions League triumph in 2025.

Internationally, Fox progressed through U.S. youth teams and debuted for the senior national team in 2018.

She has since become a regular starter, helping the U.S. win titles like the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, the 2024 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Games.

Accolades

With the North Carolina Courage, Fox won the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup.

At Arsenal, she secured the UEFA Women’s Champions League title in 2025 and contributed to other domestic successes.

She has been named to the NWSL Second XI multiple times and earned a place in the WSL Best XI.

On the international stage, her accolades include Olympic gold (2024), CONCACAF W Championship (2022), and CONCACAF Gold Cup (2024).

She has received individual recognition such as nominations for the Ballon d’Or and CONCACAF Player of the Year, along with selections to UEFA Women’s Champions League Team of the Season.