Daphne van Domselaar Siblings: Get to Know Naomi van Domselaar

Daphne van Domselaar is a Dutch professional footballer born on March 6, 2000, in Beverwijk, Netherlands.

She plays as a goalkeeper for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League and is a key member of the Netherlands women’s national team.

She is known for her commanding presence in goal, strong shot-stopping abilities, distribution skills, and composure under pressure.

Van Domselaar transitioned from volleyball to football at a young age and quickly established herself as a talented goalkeeper, rising through the ranks of Dutch youth football before making a name for herself at the senior level.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Daphe has one sibling, a sister named Naomi van Domselaar.

However, information about Naomi is limited, as Daphe tends to keep her personal and family life relatively private.

She has spoken warmly about her parents, who have been supportive of her career and have traveled to watch her play for Arsenal, including in major matches like the UEFA Women’s Champions League final.

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Career

Van Domselaar began her football journey at age 11 with local club LSVV in Zuid-Scharwoude, where she initially stepped in as goalkeeper and never looked back.

She spent time in youth setups with LSVV and Telstar before turning professional with FC Twente in 2017.

After starting as a backup, she became the first-choice goalkeeper and enjoyed significant success, helping the team secure multiple domestic titles.

In 2023, she moved to England’s Women’s Super League with Aston Villa, gaining valuable experience in a highly competitive league despite a hip injury that sidelined her for part of her debut season.

Arsenal signed her in July 2024 by activating a buyout clause, and she quickly established herself as a reliable starter, contributing clean sheets and standout performances in both domestic and European competitions.

Internationally, van Domselaar made her senior debut for the Netherlands in 2022.

She played a prominent role at UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 after coming on as a substitute and has since featured regularly in major tournaments, including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and Euro 2025.

Accolades

With FC Twente, van Domselaar won three Eredivisie titles (2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22), the KNVB Women’s Cup (2022–23), multiple Eredivisie Cups, and the Dutch Women’s Super Cup (2022).

At Arsenal, she has contributed to the team’s success in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, including winning the competition in 2025.

Individually, van Domselaar has earned recognition such as the Barclays WSL Save of the Season award in 2026 and a place in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Team of the Season for 2024–25.

She has also received nominations for prestigious awards like the Yashin Trophy, underscoring her growing reputation on the global stage.