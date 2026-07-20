Kim Little Siblings: Get to Know Euan and Judith

Kim Alison Little MBE is a Scottish professional footballer born on June 29, 1990, in Mintlaw, Scotland.

She is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of her generation and serves as captain of Arsenal in the Women’s Super League (WSL).

Known for her exceptional technical ability, football intelligence, composure, vision, and leadership, Little has enjoyed a decorated career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of the game.

She has amassed hundreds of appearances and goals for Arsenal across two spells, while also earning 140 caps and 59 goals for Scotland before retiring from international duty in 2021.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Kim has two siblings, a brother named Euan and a sister named Judith.

Family life involved outdoor adventures, camping trips across Scotland, and plenty of backyard football, often with her brother and father.

Her siblings have been supportive of her career, with her sister making notable efforts to attend key matches.

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Career

Little began her senior career with Hibernian in Scotland, where she won a domestic treble in the 2006–07 season.

Arsenal scouted her as a teenager, and she joined the club in 2008 at age 17.

She quickly became a standout performer, scoring prolifically and helping the team secure multiple titles during her first spell.

In 2014, she moved to the United States to play for Seattle Reign (now OL Reign) in the NWSL, where she continued to excel and win league honors.

She also had a stint with Melbourne City in Australia.

Little returned to Arsenal in 2017 and was named captain in 2018.

Under her leadership, the team has enjoyed renewed success, including the 2019 WSL title and, most notably, the UEFA Women’s Champions League in 2025.

She reached 400 appearances for Arsenal in 2026 and signed a contract extension that year.

Accolades

With Arsenal, Little has won multiple league titles (including WSL titles), FA Cups, League Cups, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League (2025), along with the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.

She also secured titles during her time in the NWSL and with Melbourne City.

Individually, she has been named PFA Women’s Player of the Year (2013), BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year (2016), and has earned multiple inclusions in the PFA Team of the Year.

In 2023, she was awarded an MBE for services to football.

She is Arsenal’s second-highest all-time goalscorer and remains a club legend for her contributions both on and off the pitch.