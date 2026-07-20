Georgia Stanway Siblings: Meet John-Paul, Sol and Wyll Stanway

Georgia Marie Stanway is an English professional footballer born on January 3, 1999, in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.

She plays as a central midfielder for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League and the England national team, the Lionesses.

Known for her dynamic energy, powerful shooting, leadership, and versatility in midfield, Stanway has become one of the most influential players in women’s football.

She combines technical skill with physicality and a winning mentality, having contributed to major tournament successes at both club and international levels.

In 2026, she was awarded an MBE for her services to association football.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Georgia grew up as the only girl in a family with three brothers: John-Paul, Sol, and Wyll Stanway.

Her brothers played a pivotal role in sparking her love for football, as she joined in their games from a young age to avoid being left out.

John-Paul is her older brother, while Sol and Wyll are younger half-brothers.

Wyll has pursued a football career as a goalkeeper, playing in lower leagues, and the siblings share a close bond.

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Career

Stanway began playing football young with her brothers at Furness Rovers boys’ teams, continuing until she was around 13.

She progressed through youth ranks at Blackburn Rovers before making her senior debut there at age 16.

In 2015, she joined Manchester City, where she developed into a key player, winning the WSL title in 2016 and multiple FA Cups and League Cups over seven seasons.

In 2022, she moved to Bayern Munich in Germany, enjoying a highly successful spell that included four consecutive Frauen-Bundesliga titles and other domestic honors.

She returned to the WSL in 2026, signing with Arsenal.

Internationally, Stanway debuted for England in 2018 and has since earned numerous caps.

She played crucial roles in the Lionesses’ UEFA Women’s Euro victories in 2022 and 2025, the 2023 World Cup final appearance, and other tournaments, often delivering in high-pressure moments with goals and assists.

Accolades

With Manchester City, Stanway won the FA Women’s Super League (2016), three Women’s FA Cups, and three FA Women’s League Cups.

At Bayern Munich, she secured four Frauen-Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokal (German Cup) wins, and two German Super Cups.

With Arsenal, she has added further honors, including the UEFA Women’s Champions League in 2025.

Internationally, she has won two UEFA Women’s European Championships (2022 and 2025), the Arnold Clark Cup (multiple times), the SheBelieves Cup, and the Women’s Finalissima, plus a FIFA Women’s World Cup runner-up medal in 2023.

Individual recognition includes PFA Young Player of the Year, Bayern Fans’ Player of the Season, and her MBE.

She has also received Ballon d’Or nominations.