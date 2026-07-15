Federico Dimarco Siblings: All About Christian Dimarco

Federico Dimarco is an Italian professional footballer born on November 10, 1997, in Milan, Italy.

He plays primarily as a left wing-back for Serie A club Inter Milan and the Italy national team.

Known for his pace, powerful left-footed shots from distance, accurate crossing, and set-piece threat, Dimarco has established himself as one of the top left-sided defenders in world football.

A lifelong Inter fan who joined the club’s youth academy at a young age, he embodies the Nerazzurri spirit and has become a key figure in the team’s success in recent years.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Federico has one younger brother, Christian Dimarco, who is also a professional footballer.

Born on July 23, 2002, in Milan, Christian follows a similar path through the Inter Milan youth system.

He plays as a defender and has gained experience through loans and moves in the Italian lower divisions, including stints with clubs like Fiorenzuola, Feralpisalò, Gubbio, Alcione Milano, Pro Patria, and more recently on loan at Foggia.

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Career

Dimarco progressed through Inter Milan’s youth ranks, making his first-team debut in December 2014 at age 17 in a UEFA Europa League match.

His early senior career involved several loans to gain experience: to Ascoli in Serie B, Empoli in Serie A, Swiss club Sion, Parma, and Hellas Verona.

These spells helped him develop his skills and adapt to different levels of competition.

He returned permanently to Inter Milan and broke into the first team under manager Simone Inzaghi, thriving in a wing-back role within a 3-5-2 system.

Dimarco has contributed significantly with goals and assists, notably scoring a memorable long-range strike from near the halfway line and providing a record number of assists in a Serie A season.

His performances have been crucial in Inter’s domestic and European campaigns, including deep runs in the UEFA Champions League.

On the international stage, he debuted for Italy in 2022 and has earned caps while scoring key goals, such as in the UEFA Nations League.

Accolades

Throughout his career with Inter Milan, Dimarco has won multiple major trophies.

These include two Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia triumphs, and three Supercoppa Italiana victories.

He has also reached the UEFA Champions League final twice with the club.