New twist as Court of Appeal Judge questioned after his firearm is recovered from Joska slain robbery suspect

Detectives are investigating how a pistol issued to a Court of Appeal judge in Nairobi was recovered from a suspected slain criminal in Joska, Machakos County.

The Court of Appeal judge was questioned after the official pistol issued to him was recovered from the suspect on Monday.

Police said the judge is a licensed firearm holder but he had not renewed the permit since October 2025.

The suspect had been linked to a series of robberies in the city and elsewhere before he was trailed and killed in Joska area on Monday in a confrontation.

The latest incident he was linked to was the Chaiiwali Café attack along General Mathenge Road in Westlands on July 4, 2026, police said.

He and his accomplices attacked customers and robbed them of their mobile phones and a laptop, shot to the air and escaped on a waiting motorcycle.

The suspect identified as Vincent Ochieng was trailed to Joska area nine days later and shot dead by police.

After securing the house, officers recovered a Beretta pistol fitted with a magazine loaded with four rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Additional live rounds, spent cartridges and three mobile phones were also recovered from the scene.

The firearm was forwarded to the National Police Service Forensic Laboratory for ballistic analysis to establish whether it was used in other violent crimes and its ownership.

It was then that police established the firearm had been licensed and issued to the judge of the Court of Appeal in Nairobi.

The judge was summoned by police and reported he had lost the firearm. This was after he was informed the weapon had been recovered from a suspected criminal in Joska, Machakos County.

He told police officers he received a phone call informing him that his firearm had been found in the possession of a criminal.

The call prompted the judge to check his residence in Kitisuru, where he believed he had stored the firearm. Upon searching, he discovered that the weapon was missing.

He told police that he rarely carried the firearm and that the last time he physically confirmed its presence was in October 2025 when he intended to renew his firearm licence.

However, he did not complete the renewal process, and the licence expired on October 1, 2025.

The missing firearm is a Beretta pistol, together with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition. It is the same one that was recovered from the slain suspect on Monday, police said after checking its details.

Police said they had launched investigations to establish how the firearm disappeared from the judge’s residence.

Authorities are also expected to establish the circumstances under which the firearm may have left the judge’s possession and whether any criminal offences were committed.

The developments have prompted calls on licensed firearms holders to always be sure of the safety of their weapons.

Ochieng was killed after opening fire on detectives who had raided a house in Joska Town, where he was reportedly hiding at his girlfriend’s residence.

The woman and a child were unharmed in the drama.

The operation was conducted jointly by detectives from DCI Headquarters and DCI Matungulu following intelligence on the suspect’s whereabouts.

Police said officers identified themselves and ordered the occupants to open the door, but the suspect instead fired at them through a kitchen window. Detectives returned fire, fatally wounding him.

Investigators believe the suspect was part of the gang that staged a daring armed robbery at Chaiiwali Hotel along General Mathenge Road in Spring Valley, Westlands.

During the attack at about 10.40 p.m., two gunmen entered the restaurant posing as customers before drawing pistols and ordering diners to surrender their valuables.

The robbers stole seven mobile phones and an HP laptop in an operation that lasted less than a minute before fleeing on two motorcycles towards the Parklands area.

Witnesses said the attackers fired two rounds into the air as they escaped, apparently to scare off anyone who might attempt to pursue them. Police later recovered a spent 9mm cartridge at the scene.

Investigators subsequently traced some of the stolen mobile phones to Kariobangi, providing fresh leads in the investigation.

Their accomplices were later arrested in Eastleigh and Mathare slums and 65 mobile phones found on them.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed masked gunmen pointing pistols at customers as they demanded phones and other valuables. Terrified patrons were seen taking cover as the robbers fled.

Detectives said investigations have strongly linked the suspect killed in Joska to the Westlands robbery and other violent robberies reported in Nairobi, Kiambu and Machakos counties.

A manhunt has been launched for the remaining gang members, who are still at large.