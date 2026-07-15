President Ruto donates Sh10 million to AFC Leopards, pledges Sh25 million annual sponsorship

President William Ruto on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, hosted AFC Leopards Sports Club at State House, Nairobi, where he congratulated the team on finishing second in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League and announced a Sh10 million donation to the club.

The President said Sh5 million of the donation will be shared among the players, while the remaining Sh5 million will be used to strengthen the squad through the recruitment of new players ahead of the new season.

“I will give you Sh10 million. Out of that Sh10 million, Sh5 million should go to the players so they can organise themselves, while the remaining Sh5 million should be used to sign new players,” Ruto said.

Ruto also pledged to contribute Sh25 million annually towards AFC Leopards’ sponsorship, boosting the club’s sponsorship package from the current Sh75 million to Sh100 million.

In addition, the President directed Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya to mobilise resources to upgrade AFC Leopards’ training ground.

The Head of State praised the club for what he described as an outstanding season and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting its growth.

“I wished them success and reaffirmed our commitment to supporting the club as it strives to realise its full potential,” Ruto said.

Ruto said the Government is scaling up investment in the sports sector to unlock its economic potential and transform it into an industry that creates jobs, generates wealth and enhances Kenya’s global standing.

He noted that the Government is constructing 32 stadiums across the country to provide young people with opportunities to discover, nurture and showcase their sporting talents.

According to the President, the stadiums will serve as multi-purpose facilities equipped with meeting rooms, studios, restaurants, gyms and other commercial amenities to support both sports and the creative economy.

“After all, there is no better investment than one that secures the future of our youth,” Ruto said.

AFC Leopards finished second in the 2025/26 FKF Premier League season, earning praise for their strong campaign.