Aaron Ross is an American former professional football player with an estimated net worth of $4 million. The figure represents his combined wealth with his wife, four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross.

Ross built his fortune during a successful National Football League (NFL) career, earning millions in player salaries before expanding into television and business ventures alongside his wife. Best known for his time with the New York Giants, he won two Super Bowl titles and established himself as one of the league’s reliable defensive backs.

Aaron Ross Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth September 15, 1982 Place of Birth San Antonio, Texas

Early Life

Aaron Jermaine Ross was born on September 15, 1982, in San Antonio, Texas.

He attended John Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas, where he developed into one of the state’s top football prospects.

Ross later joined the University of Texas, where he played college football from 2003 to 2006. During his senior season, he won the prestigious Jim Thorpe Award, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive back.

He also helped the Longhorns capture the 2005 BCS National Championship, one of the highlights of his collegiate career.

NFL Career

Ross entered the NFL after being selected by the New York Giants with the 20th overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

He made an immediate impact during his rookie season, becoming an important member of the Giants’ secondary.

Ross played a key role in New York’s stunning victory over the previously unbeaten New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, one of the biggest upsets in NFL history.

He continued to be a valuable contributor for the Giants over the next several seasons and helped the franchise win Super Bowl XLVI during the 2011 campaign, earning his second championship ring.

Throughout his first spell with the Giants, Ross became known for his dependable coverage skills, versatility, and ability to play both outside cornerback and nickel defensive packages.

Jacksonville Jaguars

In 2012, Ross signed a three-year contract reportedly worth $15 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent.

However, injuries limited his impact during his lone season with Jacksonville, and he was released before completing the deal.

Ross returned to the New York Giants in 2013, where he spent his final full NFL season before stepping away from professional football.

By the end of his career, he had recorded more than 250 tackles, 11 interceptions, and 41 passes defended.

Television

Following retirement, Ross appeared alongside his wife on the reality television series Sanya’s Glam & Gold, offering viewers a glimpse into their family and professional lives.

He has also participated in media appearances and public speaking engagements while supporting various charitable and community initiatives.

Personal Life

Aaron Ross married Olympic sprint legend Sanya Richards-Ross in 2010.

The couple has children together and has become one of the best-known sports couples in the United States. Their relationship has been featured on television and across various media platforms.

Also Read: Sanya Richards-Ross Net Worth