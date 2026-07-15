Body of Tanzanian woman found dumped in banana farm on Kiambu-Nairobi border

Detectives launched a murder investigation after the body of a 19-year-old Tanzanian woman was found dumped in a banana plantation along the Rosslyn-Gigiri border in Kiambaa Sub-County, Kiambu County.

The body was discovered on Tuesday afternoon by a woman who had gone to her banana farm, prompting a report to Rweno Police Station.

Police officers visited the scene and established that the deceased was a Tanzanian national who worked as a casual labourer at a residence in the Hollyway area of Ruaka. She had been living with her aunt in the Slaughter area of Ruaka.

According to police, the woman was last seen alive on Sunday, July 12, at around 5 p.m. when she left her place of work.

A preliminary examination revealed bruises on her face, but investigators found no signs of a struggle at the scene.

Police suspect the woman may have been killed elsewhere before her body was transported and dumped in the banana farm.

Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) personnel from Kiambu processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Kihara Level 4 Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding her death and identify those responsible.

Elsewhere, police in Kiambu County have launched a murder investigation after a 33-year-old man succumbed to injuries sustained in a stabbing attack that occurred more than a week ago.

The incident was reported at Juja Farm Police Station’s Muigai Inn Police Post on Tuesday by the deceased’s father.

Devkin Kibi Ng’ang’a, 33, a resident of Kenyatta Road Estate, was attacked on July 6 at about 4 a.m. while walking across a footbridge after leaving a drinking spree in Nairobi.

Police said the deceased was confronted by four armed men who allegedly stabbed him once in the abdomen with a sharp object. The attackers reportedly did not rob him of any belongings before fleeing.

Following the attack, he was rushed to Medwin Hospital in Kenyatta Road, where he received first aid before being referred to Thika Level V Hospital for specialised treatment. He was later discharged after his condition improved.

However, the stabbing incident was never reported to the police.

On Tuesday afternoon, his condition reportedly worsened after he developed breathing difficulties. He was rushed to Plains View Hospital in Ruiru, where he was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment.

Hospital officials advised the family to report the matter to the police to facilitate preservation of the body and investigations, as the initial assault had not been formally reported.

The body was transferred to the PCEA Kikuyu Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to identify and trace the four suspects behind the fatal stabbing.