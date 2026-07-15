DCI unveils new system to speed up police clearance certificates

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is set to transform the issuance of Police Clearance Certificates, commonly known as Certificates of Good Conduct, with the rollout of a new digital platform aimed at improving service delivery.

Beginning Monday, July 20, 2026, the DCI will launch the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS)-ABIS Version 5, an upgraded platform designed to accelerate the processing of applications through enhanced biometric identification technology.

According to the DCI, the new system is expected to significantly reduce processing times, improve efficiency and provide applicants with a faster and more seamless experience when obtaining Police Clearance Certificates.

The agency says the upgrade marks a major step in modernising its services, promising shorter waiting periods and more reliable processing for Kenyans seeking Certificates of Good Conduct.

The document is crucial for many reasons. Many Kenyans have been complaining about delays in processing the documents and the new upgrade will be a relieve to them.