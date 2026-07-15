Tomás Palacios Siblings: Getting to Know Maxi Palacios

Tiago Tomás Palacios is an Argentine professional footballer born on April 28, 2003, in General Pico, La Pampa, Argentina.

The left-footed centre-back is known for his physical presence, aerial ability, and composure on the ball.

He currently plays for Estudiantes de La Plata on loan from Serie A club Inter Milan.

Palacios rose through the ranks of Argentine football before making a high-profile move to Europe in 2024.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Tomás comes from a football-loving family in General Pico.

He has a brother named Maxi Palacios, although not much is known about him.

Career

Palacios began his career with hometown club Atlético Costa Brava before joining the youth academy of Talleres de Córdoba in 2019.

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He signed his first professional contract in 2021 and made his senior debut for Talleres in 2022.

Limited playing time led to a loan at Independiente Rivadavia in 2024, where he established himself as a starter and gained valuable Primera División experience.

In August 2024, Inter Milan signed him for a reported €6.5 million plus bonuses.

He made his debut for the Nerazzurri later that year.

To aid his development, he was loaned to Monza for the remainder of the 2024–25 season and then to Estudiantes in January 2026.

Palacios has also represented Argentina at U20 level and received his first senior national team call-up in 2026.

Accolades

As a young player still building his senior career, Palacios has not yet accumulated major senior club trophies.

His achievements include making the move to a top European club like Inter Milan and earning recognition with Argentina youth and senior national team call-ups.