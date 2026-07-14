Samuel Chukwueze Siblings: Meet David and Princess Chukwueze

Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze is a Nigerian professional footballer born on May 22, 1999, in Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria.

He plays primarily as a right winger for Serie A club AC Milan and is a key player for the Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles.

Known for his exceptional dribbling skills, pace, and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, Chukwueze stands at 1.72 meters and is of Igbo descent.

He was raised in a Christian family and developed a love for football from a young age, idolizing players like Jay-Jay Okocha and Arjen Robben.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Samuel has two siblings: a younger brother named David Chukwueze and a younger sister named Princess Chukwueze.

The family has remained relatively private, but they have come together during significant moments, such as the passing of their mother, Sarah Chukwueze, in early 2026.

David and Princess have been active in sharing family tributes on social media, highlighting the close bond among the siblings.

Also Read: Sebastian Berhalter Siblings: Getting to Know Lily Berhalter

Career

Chukwueze began his football journey at Diamond Football Academy in Nigeria before moving to Spain in 2017 to join Villarreal.

He made his breakthrough with Villarreal’s first team and became a vital player, notably contributing to their UEFA Europa League triumph in the 2020–21 season.

In the summer of 2023, he transferred to AC Milan for a significant fee, seeking new challenges in Serie A.

At Milan, Chukwueze has shown flashes of his talent despite facing competition for places.

He has also experienced a loan spell at Fulham in the Premier League.

Internationally, he has earned over 50 caps for Nigeria, featuring in multiple Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments and helping the team reach the final in 2023.

Accolades

At the club level, Chukwueze won the UEFA Europa League with Villarreal in 2021 and the Supercoppa Italiana with AC Milan in 2024–25, along with other domestic trophies like the Trofeo Silvio Berlusconi.

With Nigeria’s U17 team, he secured the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015, earning the Bronze Boot for his individual contributions.

Senior international accolades include AFCON runner-up in 2023 and third-place finishes in 2019 and 2025.

Individually, he has been recognized as the UEFA Europa League top assist provider in 2020–21.