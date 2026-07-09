Sebastian Berhalter Siblings: Getting to Know Lily Berhalter

Sebastian Matthew Berhalter is an American professional soccer player who plays as a midfielder for Major League Soccer club Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the United States national team.

Born on May 10, 2001, in London, England, he is the son of former U.S. national team player and coach Gregg Berhalter and Rosalind “Roz” Berhalter, a former standout player for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

Raised primarily in Columbus, Ohio, Sebastian has carved out his own path in soccer while navigating the legacy of his accomplished family.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Sebastian has one sibling, a younger sister named Lily Berhalter.

Following in the family’s athletic footsteps, Lily is a competitive soccer player who attended Loyola Academy and committed to play for the Miami University RedHawks.

Also Read: James Hill Siblings: All About Tyler Hill

Career

Berhalter developed through the Columbus Crew academy, where he made over 100 appearances and gained valuable experience in the U.S. youth system.

He spent time in college soccer at the University of North Carolina before turning professional.

In 2022, he was traded to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, where he has flourished as a key midfielder.

Under head coach Jesper Sørensen, he has posted career-high numbers in goals and assists, helping the team compete at high levels domestically and in continental competitions.

Internationally, Sebastian has represented the U.S. at various youth levels and earned senior call-ups, including participation in major tournaments like the FIFA World Cup.

Accolades

Berhalter has contributed to multiple Canadian Championship titles and was named Vancouver’s Player of the Year in a standout season featuring career highs in goals and assists.

League-wide honors include selection to the MLS All-Star Game, MLS Best XI, and multiple MLS Team of the Matchday nods, along with Player of the Matchday awards for standout performances such as multi-goal games.

On the international stage, he has been part of U.S. squads achieving success in regional competitions and has continued to build his senior team profile.