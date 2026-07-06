James Hill Siblings: All About Tyler Hill

James Clayton Hill is an English professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Premier League club AFC Bournemouth.

Born on 10 January 2002 in Bristol, England, he stands at 1.84 metres and is known for his physical presence, aerial ability, and composure on the ball.

Hill comes from a footballing family and rose through the ranks at Fleetwood Town before making the move to the Premier League.

He has represented England at U20 and U21 levels and has established himself as a reliable defender in top-flight football.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

James has a younger brother, Tyler Hill, who is also a footballer.

Tyler plays for National League North side Spennymoor Town and has previously been involved with clubs like Blackpool at youth level.

The brothers follow in the footsteps of their father, Matt Hill, a former professional left-back.

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Career

Hill began his career at Fleetwood Town, where he made history by becoming the club’s youngest ever first-team player on his senior debut in the EFL Cup against Leicester City in August 2018 at the age of just 16.

He turned professional in 2019 and gained valuable experience in League One, making over 40 league appearances and scoring once.

His performances attracted attention from higher-level clubs.

In January 2022, Bournemouth signed him for a fee reported to be around £1 million, a club-record sale for Fleetwood at the time.

After limited opportunities in his early seasons at the Vitality Stadium, Hill went out on loan to gain experience.

He spent time at Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Premiership in 2023 and at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, where he scored his first goal for the club.

Recalled by Bournemouth, Hill broke into the first team and has since become a regular in the Premier League, featuring prominently in the 2025-26 season as the team competed at a high level.

Internationally, Hill has earned caps for England U20 (scoring once) and made his U21 debut in 2022.

Accolades

Hill’s early achievements include becoming Fleetwood Town’s youngest debutant and contributing to Bournemouth’s stable presence in the top flight.

His development through loans and consistent performances have earned praise, positioning him as a promising centre-back with potential for further honours, including possible senior international call-ups in the future.