Giorgi Mamardashvili Siblings: Getting to Know Michael

Giorgi Mamardashvili is a Georgian professional footballer born on 29 September 2000 in Tbilisi, Georgia.

He plays as a goalkeeper and is known for his commanding presence, shot-stopping abilities, reflexes, and distribution.

He currently plays for Premier League club Liverpool and captains or serves as a key player for the Georgia national team.

Mamardashvili rose rapidly from Georgian leagues to become one of the most highly regarded young goalkeepers in Europe, becoming the first Georgian to play in La Liga and later in the Premier League.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Giorgi has an older brother named Michael.

He is the son of Davit Mamardashvili, a former professional goalkeeper who played for clubs like WIT Georgia and Torpedo Kutaisi and later worked as a goalkeeping coach.

His father’s background in goalkeeping heavily influenced Giorgi’s development, with the two training together from a young age in a small yard.

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Career

Mamardashvili began his youth career with Gagra before joining Dinamo Tbilisi in 2012.

After turning professional, he was loaned out to gain experience, first to Rustavi in 2019 where he made his senior debut and helped the team avoid relegation, and then to Locomotive Tbilisi.

His performances, especially in European competitions, attracted international attention.

In 2021, he joined Valencia on loan and quickly established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper, becoming the first Georgian to play in Spain’s top flight.

He made the move permanent and delivered consistent performances over four seasons, including a record streak of consecutive La Liga appearances.

Liverpool secured a deal for him in 2024, with the transfer completed ahead of the 2025–26 season.

He made his debut for the Reds in the EFL Cup and has begun integrating into the squad as a high-potential backup and future starter.

Internationally, Mamardashvili debuted for Georgia in 2021.

He played a starring role in the country’s historic qualification for UEFA Euro 2024, making crucial saves in the play-offs and delivering standout performances throughout the tournament, including a clean sheet against Portugal.

Accolades

Mamardashvili’s individual honours include being named Georgian Goalkeeper of the Year in 2020 and Georgian Footballer of the Year in 2024.

He has also featured in various La Liga Team of the Week selections and received recognition at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, finishing seventh in voting in one edition.

He was nominated for the Yashin Trophy as one of the world’s top goalkeepers.

At club level, he won runner-up medals with Dinamo Tbilisi in the Erovnuli Liga (2018) and with Valencia in the Copa del Rey (2021–22).

With Liverpool, he has already contributed to early successes in domestic cups.

His performances at Euro 2024 and in club football have cemented his reputation as one of the brightest talents in his position.