British Army to resume joint training in Kenya as defence partnership resumes

The British Army will resume its planned military training exercises in Kenya after the two governments resolved issues that had temporarily delayed the programme.

In a statement on Tuesday, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi said Kenya welcomed the decision to proceed with the military training exercise at the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), describing it as a reaffirmation of the strong bilateral ties between Nairobi and London.

Mudavadi said the development underscored the resilience of the long-standing Kenya–United Kingdom partnership, which is founded on mutual respect, constructive engagement and a shared commitment to regional peace and security.

“This outcome reflects the strength of the longstanding partnership between Kenya and the United Kingdom, built over decades on mutual respect, constructive engagement, and a shared commitment to peace and security,” he said.

He added that the decision demonstrated the ability of the two countries to overcome challenges through dialogue and goodwill while maintaining cooperation in key strategic areas.

According to Mudavadi, the defence partnership continues to advance Kenya’s national interests by enhancing the operational capabilities of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), contributing to regional peace and security, creating employment opportunities and supporting businesses linked to military training activities.

He noted that the exercises also generate significant economic benefits for communities hosting the training programmes.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary commended the close cooperation between the two governments that enabled the resumption of the exercises, saying both countries remain committed to strengthening their defence collaboration.

“Our focus remains on strengthening a partnership that delivers lasting benefits for both nations and their people,” Mudavadi said.

He reiterated Kenya’s commitment to working closely with the United Kingdom to deepen defence cooperation and advance shared goals of peace, security and regional stability.

The announcement comes after uncertainty over the continuation of BATUK training exercises, with the latest decision signalling a return to normal military cooperation between the two countries.