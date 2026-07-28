Former captain Nabwire calls for patience as Starlets seek redemption against Senegal

Former Harambee Starlets captain Doreen Nabwire has called for patience and continue to rally behind Harambee Starlets in their quest for glory at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nabwire spoke to Kenyan journalists at her office in Salé, Morocco, following Kenya’s 4-0 defeat to hosts Morocco in their opening Group A match on July 26, 2026.

Despite the humbling defeat in the opener, the former national team midfielder remains optimistic that Kenya can turn tables in the competition using the remaining Group A matches against Senegal and Algeria.

“I strongly believe we have a good chance against Senegal and Algeria, and we can still turn things around. Morocco are a quality side. They have been intentional and deliberate in their preparations, and they are among the top-ranked teams on the continent. Their ambition goes beyond Africa. They are targeting the FIFA Women’s World Cup and striving to establish themselves on the global stage. ”Morocco was never going to be an easy opponent for us. Kenya did not qualify for this tournament by chance; the players earned their place through hard work.

Although the opening result was disappointing, our focus now should be on the remaining two group matches. If we can collect maximum points, we still have a chance of progressing,” she said.

The FIFA Women’s Football Development expert acknowledged the rapid growth of women’s football across Kenya and the African continent, saying teams must now begin setting their sights on competing at the highest level.

“We have reached a stage where women’s football is growing at a remarkable pace, and we must dare to dream. We should aim to qualify for the World Cup. However, success depends on much more than what happens on the pitch. Winning matches is only one part of the many other factors that contribute to success,” she noted.

Nabwire, who made history in 2009 by becoming the first Kenyan woman to play professional football in Europe after signing for SV Werder Bremen in Germany, emphasized the need to address off-field challenges to allow players to focus fully on their performances

“We must ensure that everything outside the pitch is taken care of before expecting players to deliver results. We continue to face challenges with infrastructure, coaching and issues surrounding players’ allowances. These are important factors because they directly affect motivation and performance.” The former skipper, who represented Harambee Starlets for more than 15 years, remains confident Kenya can recover by correcting the mistakes made against Morocco and taking their chances in the remaining matches to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

“If we want to compete at the highest level, we must create the right environment for our players. Everything has to be in place to enable them to step onto the pitch, compete effectively and represent the country with confidence.”

Following the heavy defeat to Morocco, the Harambee Starlets have come under criticism from sections of Kenyan fans on social media. However, the former PEC Zwolle midfielder defended the team, reminding supporters that football naturally comes with different outcomes.

“In football, there are three possible results; you win, draw or lose. When we win, everyone celebrates, but when we lose, people should understand that it is part of the game. We must learn from our mistakes, identify what went wrong, work on those areas and come back stronger,” she said.

Kenya will face Senegal at the Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm. Kenyan time. On the same day, Morocco will take on Algeria at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium, with the match kicking off at 11pm Kenyan time.