Starlets face Senegal with renewed hope at WAFCON

The national women’s football Harambee Starlets will step on the grass again tomorrow Thursday July 30 at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat with renewed hopes.

They face a dented Senegal in a second Group A match of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Starlets’ hopes of winning their first ever WAFCON game received a major reality check after suffering a humbling 4-0 loss against a near flawless Atlas Lionesses who are managed by the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup winning coach Jorge Vilda.

Ahead of the ‘tough’ 8PM (Kenyan time) Senegal encounter, coach Beldine Odemba says she has been working on her players’ confidence and mental strength.

“The main area has been working on the players mentally to ensure they are ready in the right frame of mind. They are technically and tactically prepared, so we want them to be motivated, confident and ready to face the next opponent,” she said.

Odemba acknowledged that Senegal will provide a hard test, describing them as a physical side, but insisted Kenya is prepared to match their intensity.

“Tactically, we have analyzed how they played their first match. They are a physical side, but we are ready and capable of matching them. Senegal are also looking for their first win, so it won’t be an easy game. We must improve on converting our chances. We created two clear opportunities early in the match against Morocco and failed to capitalize on them. We are looking for a composed performance. If we concede first, how will we react? Concentration will be key. We want to create more chances and be able to capitalize,” she noted.

The fixture promises to be a tightly contested affair, with both teams seeking their first victory of the tournament. Senegal opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Algeria, while Kenya lost to Morocco. A win for the Harambee Starlets will revive their hopes of proceeding to the second round while a loss will definitely crush the CECAFA nation’s dream of World Cup qualification.

Thursday’s match will be the first ever meeting between the two ambitious sides.

Harambee Starlets left-back Enez Mango believes Kenya still has every chance of turning their campaign around.

“Tomorrow is the most important game for us. We need all three points. We have prepared mentally, we are more confident, and tactically we have to be very smart because they are a physical side. We are ready and hungry for the match,” she said.

Senegal head coach Serigne Mousse warned against underestimating Kenya, saying the Starlets deserve their place at the tournament.

“We need to be more competitive and make the best of this opportunity. Kenya has players with strong abilities. They are aggressive and possess talented individuals,” he said.

Heading into the must-win encounter, Odemba is expected to make tactical adjustments, particularly in defence after Kenya’s opening defeat. The Starlets struggled with defensive organization, while a disconnected midfield left the backline exposed and contributed to costly mistakes against Morocco.

The expanded 16-team WAFCON has raised the level of competition, with even greater rewards on offer. Besides the continental title, the tournament also serves as the qualification pathway for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, with the four semi-finalists automatically securing their places.

Kenya will conclude their Group A campaign against Algeria on August 3 at the Olympic Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 11pm Kenyan time. In the other Group A fixture, Morocco will take on Senegal at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium at 8 pm Kenyan time.