Nation Media Group resumes operations in Uganda after military ordered shutdown

Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda has announced the resumption of its operations after weeks of disruption, assuring audiences, advertisers and business partners that its television, print, radio and digital platforms will progressively return to normal.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the regional media house said services would be restored in phases as it finalises operational arrangements following the prolonged closure that affected its Ugandan operations.

“Nation Media Group Uganda is pleased to announce the resumption of its operations. Our services across television, print, radio and digital will be restored progressively as we complete the necessary operational arrangements,” the statement read.

The announcement by the conglomerate marks the end of an uncertain period for one of East Africa’s largest independent media organisations, whose suspension of operations had disrupted news production and broadcasting across Uganda.

NMG thanked its audiences, clients and business partners for their patience and continued support during the interruption.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding shown by our audiences, clients and partners during this period and appreciate your continued trust and confidence in our brands,” the company said.

The media group also reaffirmed its commitment to professional journalism as it resumes normal operations.

“As we return to serving you, our focus remains the delivery of trusted and balanced journalism across all our platforms,” the statement added.

The statement was signed by Nation Media Group PLC Chairman Joe Muganda.

Nation Media Group operates several leading media brands across East Africa, including Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda, Spark TV, The EastAfrican, Nation Courier, KFM, Dembe FM and Ennyanda.

The resumption is expected to restore normal news coverage, programming and publishing across the company’s Ugandan outlets, providing relief to audiences who rely on its platforms for news and information.

The announcement comes as the media house seeks to rebuild momentum and strengthen its position in Uganda’s competitive media landscape after the unexpected interruption to its operations.

It was ordered to close by Uganda military chief Muhoozi Kaneirugaba.