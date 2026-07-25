Tanzanian lecturer arrested over anti-government protests charged with terrorism

A Tanzanian university lecturer who was arrested earlier this month over allegations of inciting anti-government protests has now been charged with terrorism. Melkisedek Kaijage, who works at the University of Dodoma, had appeared at a magistrate’s court to request bail after spending 15 days in police custody when the charges were changed.

He was among more than 130 people arrested over planned protests calling for democratic reforms and justice for those killed in a post-poll crackdown last year. The 7 July demonstrations were banned and did not take place.

The academic will now remain in custody until his case goes to trial as terrorism offences are generally not eligible for bail.

Kaijage, who teaches political science and public administration, was not asked to enter a plea at Thursday’s hearing as his terrorism case can only be heard by a higher court.

He was arrested a day after the planned nationwide protests and initially charged with inciting people to join them.

The authorities had deployed security forces across major cities in the East African nation on 7 July and warned that they would act against anyone accused of inciting unrest.

Prosecutors now accuse Kaijage of threatening to burn public buildings as part of intimidation tactics.

Under Tanzanian law, offences such as recruiting for, facilitating, harbouring or supporting terrorists or terrorist groups carry severe penalties. Individuals convicted of these offences may face prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment.

Gerald Shija, chairman of the University of Dodoma Academic Staff Association (Udomasa), said Kaijage had been transferred from police custody to Isanga Prison in the capital, Dodoma.

Colleagues have described him as a respected lecturer whose popularity stems from his teaching rather than political activism.

His case comes amid a broader crackdown by the authorities on opposition figures and activists critical of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Last month, the government suspended political rallies across the country until further notice, saying the move was necessary to maintain security.

During the widespread protests that followed the results of the 29 October 2025 election, 518 people died from “unnatural causes”, including 197 who were shot dead, according to a commission of inquiry established by President Samia.

The scale of the violence shocked a country that had cultivated an image of calm, consensus and stability for nearly six decades.

President Samia was declared the winner the poll with 98% of the vote, a result the opposition dismissed as a “mockery” of democracy after her two main challengers were excluded.

At the time, the president said the election had been fair and transparent and blamed foreigners for the violence, saying it was part of a plot to overthrow her.

By BBC News