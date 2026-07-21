Ceri Holland Siblings: Getting to Know Glesni

Ceri Holland is a Welsh professional footballer born on December 12, 1997, in Skipton, North Yorkshire, England.

She plays as a midfielder for Liverpool in the Women’s Super League and represents the Wales national team.

Eligible to play for Wales through her mother, Holland has become a key figure in Welsh football, known for her versatility, work rate, energy in midfield, and ability to contribute both defensively and offensively.

She grew up in a countryside setting near Steeton and started playing football at a young age.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ceri has one sister named Glesni. She works as a journalist and is based in Dubai.

The sisters share a close bond, and Ceri has spoken about spending time with family in Wales during her youth alongside her sister.

Career

Holland began her football journey at the age of four with the local boys’ team Silsden Juniors.

She progressed through youth systems at Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, and Manchester City before moving to the United States.

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There, she played college soccer for the University of Kansas Jayhawks from 2017 to 2020, where she graduated with a BSc in Exercise Science and made a significant impact with 73 appearances and 12 goals.

She joined Liverpool in January 2021 during their time in the Women’s Championship.

She played a vital role in the team’s promotion to the Women’s Super League after winning the title in the 2021-22 season.

Since then, she has established herself as a consistent performer in the top flight, contributing goals and assists while earning recognition for her performances.

She signed a contract extension with the club in 2025 and has continued to develop as a versatile midfielder.

Internationally, Holland made her debut for Wales and has earned multiple caps.

She was instrumental in helping Wales qualify for the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro, their first major tournament in the women’s game, scoring key goals in the playoff campaign.

In October 2024, she was named one of the team’s vice-captains.

Accolades

Holland has earned several individual honors during her time at Liverpool, including LFC Women’s Players’ Player of the Year, multiple Standard Chartered Player of the Month awards, and the 2025-26 Player of the Season.

With the team, she won the FA Women’s Championship title in 2021-22, securing promotion to the WSL.

Her contributions have been recognized by fans, teammates, and coaches alike, highlighting her consistency, leadership, and growth as a player in one of the world’s top leagues.