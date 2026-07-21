Caitlin Foord Siblings: Getting to Know Jamie Foord

Caitlin Jade Foord is a prominent Australian professional soccer player who plays as a forward for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League and represents the Australian national team, known as the Matildas.

Born on November 11, 1994, in Mt Warrigal near Shellharbour in New South Wales, she rose to international prominence at a young age and has become one of Australia’s most consistent and versatile attacking talents.

Foord grew up in a supportive but modest family environment in the Illawarra region, where her determination and natural athleticism shone through from an early age.

She attended Illawarra Sports High School and quickly made a name for herself in local sports before focusing on football.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Caitlin was raised alongside her older sister, Jamie Foord, by their mother Simone in Shellharbour.

Jamie, born in 1993, has been a constant source of support throughout Caitlin’s life and career.

It was Jamie who first noticed her younger sister’s talent while watching her play soccer fearlessly with boys on the school playground and encouraged their mother to sign her up for organized football at Warilla Wanderers.

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Career

Foord’s professional career began early when she debuted for the Matildas at just 16 years old in 2011, scoring on her international debut against New Zealand.

That same year, she became the youngest Australian to play at a FIFA Women’s World Cup, where her performances earned her the Best Young Player award.

She started as a defender or full-back but transitioned successfully into more attacking roles, showcasing her pace, skill, and goal-scoring ability.

At the club level, she started with Sydney FC in the W-League, enjoying success there before stints with Perth Glory, Sky Blue FC (now NJ/NY Gotham FC) in the NWSL, Vegalta Sendai in Japan, and Portland Thorns.

In January 2020, she joined Arsenal, where she has thrived as a dynamic winger and forward, contributing goals, assists, and tireless work rate while forming strong partnerships on the left flank.

Over her international career, Foord has represented Australia at multiple FIFA Women’s World Cups, Olympics, and Asian Cups.

She played a key role in the Matildas’ memorable run to the semi-finals at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil and has accumulated over 150 caps, ranking among the team’s top goalscorers.

Accolades

Throughout her career, Foord has earned numerous individual and team honors that underscore her impact on the sport.

In 2011, she was named FIFA Women’s World Cup Best Young Player, Asian Women’s Young Footballer of the Year, and Football Federation Australia U20 Women’s Footballer of the Year.

She later received the Asian Women’s Footballer of the Year award in 2016.

At the club level, she has secured W-League Premierships and Championships with Sydney FC and Perth Glory, along with FA Women’s League Cup titles and a UEFA Women’s Champions League victory with Arsenal.

She has also been recognized with PFA Team of the Season honors, Arsenal Player of the Month awards, and consistent selection in national team accolades.